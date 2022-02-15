Justin Bieber shared Valentine’s Day pics of Hailey Bieber in a hot pink bra and panty set

Justin Bieber showed off his wife Hailey in a matching pink bra set on Valentine’s Day. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency



Justin Bieber took to Instagram to show off his wife, Hailey Bieber, in a sexy set this Valentine’s Day.

Justin posted two photos of Hailey in a lacy, pink bra and matching panties

The photos posted to Justin’s feed showed off the model’s toned physique while she casually appeared to be lounging on a white couch.

The first photo showed Hailey in a relaxed position against the arm of the couch, while the second showed her leaning over the back cushions of the couch in a more intimate appeal.

The photos, posted on Monday, have already racked up 3.5 million likes and over 14k comments from Justin’s followers.

The singer followed up his sweet sentiment post of her Valentine’s Day outfit with the caption, “Happy Valentine’s Day baby.”

He also posted other pictures of his wife to his Instagram story to show off her outfit, as well as a Happy Valentine’s Day recognition photo that she later reposted.

The first photo on his story showed her matching set in more detail – Including delicate lace accents and heart-shaped embellishments on the bra straps and waistline. The bottoms of the set also had two lace flaps, with two pink ribbons that hung down on both legs.

He also posted a second close-up of his wife’s outfit to his story, which was a mirror selfie taken by the model herself.

This photo more clearly showed off her jewelry, which included a white necklace, gold body chain, and a cross charm under the bra top. With the other photos posted having a grainy-like filter overtop, this less/no filtered photo really showed off the bright pink color of Hailey’s set.

Lastly, Justin posted a photo of him and his wife together to wish her a Happy Valentine’s Day via his story as well. Hailey reposted the photo and added the text, “Valentine. I love you baby.”

This isn’t the first time Bieber has posted photos of his wife on Instagram just to show off how proud he is to have her. The two got married in September of 2018 and have always taken to social media to show how much love and support they have for one another.

He recently showed his appreciation and gratitude for Hailey with photos of her accompanied by the caption, “How r u real and why did you decide I was worthy to be your husband I’m shook everyday love you baby.”

People are loving Haiey Bieber’s Valentine’s Day look this year

Many fans took to both Twitter and Instagram yesterday to show how much they adored the model’s hot pink outfit. A Twitter user reposted the photos of Hailey and wrote, “HAILEY BIEBER IS THE MOMENT.”

HAILEY BIEBER IS THE MOMENT pic.twitter.com/mFHRQPBh7T — m. (@seriaIlover) February 15, 2022

Another Twitter user posted a compilation of Hailey Bieber photos, starting with the photo posted by Justin of her in the pink set. They wrote, “The serve Hailey Bieber keeps giving.”

the serve hailey bieber keeps giving pic.twitter.com/HxJx9fzTrQ — ً (@JAILEYSWRLD) February 15, 2022

Some fans even admire the celebrity couple so much, they jokingly wished to be a part of their relationship. An Instagram user commented on Justin’s post, “Can I be a part of this marriage? PLEASE!”

Due to the amount of public appreciation the two have shown since the beginning of their relationship, it’s safe to say they will continue to display their adoration for each other on social media as long as they’re still together.

And now we know – Justin will proudly even share photos of his wife in hot pink lingerie to his 220 million followers.