Kanye West spotted with Shannade of Clermont Twins for sushi dinner amid relationship with girlfriend Chaney Jones

Rapper Kanye West during his time in New York City. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Curtis Means/ACE Pictures

Has Kanye West found a new girlfriend? The rapper has been linked to Chaney Jones for several weeks now, and things seem to be going strong for the couple.

However, West recently enjoyed dinner with Shannade Clermont from the Clermont Twins, raising speculation about his current relationship situation.

Based on the reports, it wasn’t anything romantic, though, and West is still dating Jones amid rumors the rapper’s team is seeking a “luxury” treatment center for Ye.

Kanye enjoys Sushi dinner with Shannade Clermont

While Kanye West has been silent on his social media ever since a 24-hour Instagram and Grammys performance ban, Ye was recently spotted in public, this time with Shannade Clermont.

Shannade, 28, also known as the Power Princess, is one of the Clermont twins from Bad Girls Club 14. She had a sushi dinner at Nobu in Malibu with Ye, per TMZ’s report.

Both of the twins may be considered Kim Kardashian clones by some people, which ironically has been what Ye’s girlfriend since February, Chaney Jones, has been getting labeled as.

TMZ speculated that Ye and Shannade’s dinner wasn’t romantic, mentioning that the Clermont twins previously worked with Ye as models for his 2018 Yeezy Season 6 drop. The twins have also been known to hang out with many rappers, including Ye.

The reality TV star twins have recently started a fashion brand called Mount Boudoir, apparently saying they drew inspiration from the famous Olsen twins, Mary-Kate and Ashley.

Ye still with Chaney Jones amid rumors he’s seeking treatment center

As of this writing, no reports or social media posts suggest that Kanye West and Chaney Jones have split. Jones gushed over several gifts from her boyfriend, including flowers and a rare Hermes Birkin bag in the past several weeks.

In addition, there were recent rumors that they went on a “baecation” together, as Jones shared video footage from a dessert location.

That speculation surfaced as previous reports suggested that Ye was seeking help at a luxury behavioral treatment center to become a “better human” and father for his kids, whom he shares with ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

Before those rumors, Ye had been directing rants and attacks on his official Instagram towards Kim’s boyfriend, Pete Davidson, and other celebrities, including comedians D.L. Hughley and Trevor Noah.

His IG post directing a racial slur at Noah ended up getting Ye banned from the platform for 24 hours. It also brought news that the Grammy-nominated rapper got removed as a performer from this year’s ceremony. Noah was the host of the event, which, based on sources’ claims, Ye was still allowed to attend to claim trophies, but he skipped the ceremony.

Ye still won two awards at the event for songs from his 2021 album Donda. Soon after that ceremony, reports arrived that Ye had dropped out as a Coachella headline performer. In his place, The Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia will take over his scheduled dates as headline performers.