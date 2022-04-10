Chaney Jones and Kanye West may be on ‘baecation’ after rumors Ye was seeking ‘behavioral treatment center’

Chaney Jones and Kanye West may be on a “baecation.” Pic credit: @chaneyjonesssss/Instagram & ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

This past week, rumors arrived that rapper Kanye West was in the process of finding a place he could go to seek treatment and “become a better human and better dad.”

As of this weekend, speculation popped up that West, also known as Ye, might be enjoying an excursion with current girlfriend Chaney Jones, as she shared video footage from a “baecation.”

The post comes after West has been quiet on social media and otherwise publicly, following weeks of attacks on Instagram towards ex-wife Kim Kardashian’s boyfriend Pete Davidson and others.

Chaney Jones shows off ‘baecation’ video footage

Things appear to be going well for Kanye West and Chaney Jones, as the 24-year-old student, COO, and model shared she was on a fun getaway based on a recent video. That has many people speculating that West is with her.

Jones posted a small bit of footage on her Instagram Story this weekend, showing a first-person point of view cruising through some canyons in a gorgeous desert area. The footage was captured and reshared by @theshaderoom on Instagram, with the page suggesting Ye may be on a “baecation” with Chaney Jones.

West doesn’t appear in the video clip, nor is he tagged. Still, it’s quite possible the rapper was enjoying some time away with his girlfriend ahead of potentially heading to a treatment center, as sources revealed he was planning to do last week.

Jones’ latest video arrived days after she shared an image of the rare silver metallic Hermes Birkin bag that Ye gifted her (below) that cost nearly $300,000.

“Thanks bb,” Jones wrote in her caption, tagging West.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Sources said West is seeking treatment center to become ‘better human’

This past week, West officially removed himself as a headline act at the upcoming Coachella music festival. The event’s organizers revealed that The Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia replaced West as the headline artists for his scheduled dates.

His dropping out of the lineup comes just as a Change.org petition was nearing 50,000 signatures as individuals lobbied to get him removed from the event. The petition’s creator indicated it was due to West harassing Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson and even threatening bodily harm to others.

Ahead of West opting to drop out of Coachella, he was removed from the Grammy Awards as a performer due to his concerning online behavior, just days after he’d been suspended from Instagram for 24 hours.

The IG suspension was due to a post in which he directed a racial slur towards Daily Show host Trevor Noah after Noah had brought up West’s treatment of Kim K and Pete Davidson on his show.

Ahead of that Instagram ban, West used the platform to mock or attack Kim’s boyfriend, Pete Davidson, rant about issues with his divorce, and vent his frustrations about trying to be a good dad for his kids. Following his IG suspension, the account has been silent, with no posts on the page as of this report.

Just a few days ago, a Page Six report indicated sources told them that West’s team was looking into treatment facilities for the rapper, saying that West “wants to enter a behavioral treatment center to be a better human and a better dad.”

West’s team is reportedly looking into a facility “with a luxury component” for him. Earlier this month, reports arrived with sources indicting West told Kim K he was “going away to get help” and had promised to back off from “making any public appearances or inflammatory social media statements.”