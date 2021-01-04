Harry Styles is reportedly dating Olivia Wilde

Fans began speculating that Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde are dating following reports that they were “growing close” on the set of Wilde’s new horror film Don’t Worry Darling.

The speculation gained traction after Styles, 26, and Wilde, 36, were photographed on Monday arriving at Styles’ home in Los Angeles.

The two were also recently seen holding hands at the wedding of Styles’ manager Jeffrey Azoff, according to TMZ.

“Olivia and Harry have become close and the pair have been spending a lot of time together in recent weeks,” a source told the Daily Mail. “She has been seen visiting his home on several occasions.”

Wilde and Styles have reportedly dated for a few weeks

Amid the speculation, People reported that a source revealed Wilde and Styles have been dating for a few weeks.

“They were in Montecito, California this weekend for a wedding,” the source said, according to People. “They were affectionate around their friends, held hands and looked very happy. They have dated for a few weeks.”

Styles was cast in place of Shia LaBeouf in Wilde’s upcoming movie

Shia LaBeouf was originally cast alongside Florence Pugh and Chris Pine in Wilde’s upcoming horror movie.

But Wilde reportedly fired LaBeouf in September due to differences between them, although sources initially claimed that LaBeouf dropped out due to scheduling conflicts, according to Variety.

Monsters and Critics reported in December that LaBeouf’s ex-girlfriend, the singer FKA Twigs (Tahliah Debrett Barnett), filed a lawsuit in a Los Angeles Superior Court, accusing LaBeouf of physically abusing her and infecting her with an STD.

Dating rumors come after Wilde and Jason Sudeikis called off their engagement

Olivia Wilde was previously engaged to her longtime beau, comedian Jason Sudeikis.

Wilde and Sudeikis called off their nine-year engagement in November. Wilde shares two children with Sudeikis, six-year-old Otis, and four-year-old Daisy.

The two got engaged in 2012, two years after they started dating, according to Us Weekly.

Harry Styles was previously romantically linked with models Camille Rowe, Sara Sampaio, and Kendall Jenner.

The Golden singer was also previously linked to Taylor Swift.

Wilde came to Styles’ defense in November

Reports that Wilde and Styles are dating come after Wilde came to Styles’ defense against Candace Owens.

Wilde reacted to Owens’ comment about Styles+ gender-bending attire in his cover photo shoot for the December issue of Vogue.

Monsters and Critics reported that Wilde was among several celebrities, including Elijah Wood, who defended Styles.

“You’re pathetic,” she tweeted.

You’re pathetic. — olivia wilde (@oliviawilde) November 16, 2020

Oliva Wilde made her directorial debut in Booksmart. Don’t Worry Darling is her second directorial project.

Don’t Worry Darling is an upcoming horror movie written by Katie Silberman, Carey Van Dyke, and Shane Van Dyke.

Styles is playing the lead role of Jack in the movie set in the 1950s and tells the story of a housewife whose husband is hiding a dark secret.

Other members of the cast of Don’t Worry Darling includes Gemma Chan, Kiki Lane, Nick Kroll, and Sydney Chandler.