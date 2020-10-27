Harry Styles’ Golden music video: Fans go crazy over singer’s toned physique

Harry Styles’ fans are going crazy over the singer’s toned physique displayed in his new music video, Golden.

In the video, the singer shows off his ripped torso and fans are swooning. Many are saying on social media that Styles is the sexiest male artist alive.

The Golden music video shows Styles, 26, running down a narrow lane, dressed in white gym shorts, a white shirt, and shoes.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The former One Direction star’s shirt is unbuttoned at the top to show off his tattooed chest.

The Sign of The Times singer runs through a dark, narrow tunnel in a mountainside and then out into the open. He runs through a vineyard and then drives a convertible.

He is later shown stripped to the waist by a pool, exposing his ripped and inked torso.

Read More Harry Styles mugged at knifepoint on Valentine’s Day

Fans go crazy on Twitter

After the Golden music video was uploaded to YouTube yesterday, many Styles fans flocked to social media platforms, including Twitter, to share their adoration and infatuation with the pop idol.

“Harry Styles is so cute and sexy at the same time I think he is my perfect man,” one infatuated fan tweeted.

“Won’t recover from @Harry_Styles in *that* white shirt for a while, or maybe ever,” another enthused.

“I’ve been stalking videos of him on TikTok. He’s so sexy and extremely cute at the same time. How did the Gods allow this,” a third besotted fan tweeted.

Some tweeted that Harry Styles meant more to them than their work and education.

“Normalize putting Harry Styles ahead of your education,” a fan tweeted.

Several fans agreed with the first commenter:

“I’m legit failing almost every class- I’m supposed to be writing two essays rn but honestly I could care less,” a fan responded.

Golden is a single from Styles’ album Fine Line

Golden is a single from Styles’ second studio album Fine Line, released December 2019 by Columbia and Erskine Records.

The album also includes hit singles, such as Watermelon Sugar, Adore You, Lights Up, and Falling.

Golden is written by Styles, Mitch Rowland, Thomas Hull, Tyler Johnson, and Kid Harpoon. Johnson and Harpoon co-produced the song.

The Golden music video was directed by Ben and Gabe Turner. It rose quickly to top trending on Twitter after it was released yesterday.

The video has received more than 15.2 million views in the first 22 hours after it was released.