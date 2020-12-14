Sia says Shia LaBeouf ‘conned’ her into adulterous relationship, shows support for FKA Twigs

Australian singer Sia (Sia Kate Isobelle Furler) has come out to show support for singer FKA Twigs (Tahliah Debrett Barnett).

Sia is showing support for fellow singer FKA Twigs after Twigs filed a lawsuit alleging that her ex-boyfriend Shia LaBeouf physically abused her and knowingly infected her with an STD.

Sia took to Twitter on Saturday (December 11) to claim that she also had a relationship with LaBeouf.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Sia described LaBeouf as a “pathological liar” who “conned” her into having an “adulterous relationship” with him.

She claimed she was emotionally hurt by her relationship with LaBeouf.

“I too have been hurt emotionally by Shia, a pathological liar, who conned me into an adulterous relationship claiming to be single,” Sia tweeted. “I believe he’s very sick and have compassion for him AND his victims. Just know, if you love yourself- stay safe, stay away.”

I too have been hurt emotionally by Shia, a pathological liar, who conned me into an adulterous relationship claiming to be single. I believe he’s very sick and have compassion for him AND his victims. Just know, if you love yourself- stay safe, stay away. https://t.co/2NNEj9w8b1 Read More Who is FKA Twigs, Shia LaBeouf’s ex-girlfriend suing for sexual battery? — sia (@Sia) December 13, 2020

“Also I love [email protected] This is very courageous and I’m very proud of you,” Sia tweeted a few minutes later.

Also I love you ⁦@FKAtwigs⁩ This is very courageous and I’m very proud of you. FKA Twigs Sues Ex-Boyfriend Shia LaBeouf for Sexual Battery – Variety https://t.co/qnVhrwTbjh — sia (@Sia) December 13, 2020

FKA Twigs and LaBeouf started dating back in 2018 after she was cast in LaBeouf’s drama film, Honey Boy. They broke up in early 2019.

Sia is an Australian singer and actress known for songs such as The Greatest (2016).

She is known for her song Burn the Pages, from her sixth studio album 1000 Forms of Fear (2014). She is also known for Elastic Heart, a single from the soundtrack for The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013), featuring The Weeknd.

LaBeouf appeared in Sia’s music video for Elastic Heart

This is the first time that Sia has publicly acknowledged that she had a relationship with LaBeouf. As of this writing, LaBeouf has not come out to confirm or deny Sia’s allegations.

However, Sia and LaBeouf are known to have worked together in the past.

In 2015, LaBeouf appeared alongside dancer, actress, and model Maddie Ziegler in Sia’s music video for her song Elastic Heart.

Sia was married to the filmmaker Erik Anders Lang at the time, while LaBeouf was in a relationship with the English actress and model Mia Goth.

Sia and Lang tied the knot in August 2014. She filed for divorce from Lang in December 2016.

LaBeouf responded to FKA Twigs’ allegations

LaBeouf has not responded to Sia’s allegations against him. However, he has responded to FKA Twigs’ allegations through an emailed statement to the New York Times.

In the statement, he admitted that he has struggled with alcoholism and done things that hurt people close to him. He also said he was ashamed of his past actions and that he was sorry.