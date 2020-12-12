Who is FKA Twigs, Shia LaBeouf’s ex-girlfriend suing for sexual battery?

Shia LaBeouf’s ex-girlfriend, FKA Twigs, has sued him, alleging physical abuse. Pic credit: @FKA Twigs/YouTube

Shia LaBeouf’s ex-girlfriend, FKA Twigs (Tahliah Debrett Barnett), has filed a lawsuit against the actor, alleging that he physically abused her and infected her with an STD during the time they had a relationship.

FKA Twigs makes allegations of sexual battery and against 34-year-old LaBeouf in court documents filed on December 11 at a Los Angeles Superior Court, according to Variety.

She alleged that Shia physically abused her on multiple occasions, referencing an incident in which the actor allegedly slammed her against a car and tried to strangle her, according to TMZ.

She claimed that in 2019, LaBeouf infected her with an STD and admitted to her that he did it purposely. She claimed that another woman also contracted the STD from LaBeouf.

FKA Twigs is suing for unspecified damages. She said she wasn’t suing for money but to warn other women about LaBeouf.

Hollywood Life reported that FKA Twigs’ lawyer shared the following statement:

“Shia LaBoeuf has abused Ms. Barnett, Ms.Pho and others. We tried to resolve this matter privately on the condition that Mr. LaBeouf agree to receive meaningful and consistent psychological treatment. Since he was unwilling to agree to get appropriate help, Ms. Barnett filed this suit to prevent others from unknowingly suffering similar abuse by him.” Read More Shia LaBeouf under fire after winning screenwriter award for aspiring writers

Shia LaBeouf responds

LaBeouf has responded to the allegations. In an emailed statement to the New York Times, LaBeouf admitted he has struggled with alcoholism and that he has been abusive to people around him and hurt people close to him.

He added that he was ashamed of the past actions and sorry that he hurt people.

“I’m not in any position to tell anyone how my behavior made them feel. I have no excuses for my alcoholism or aggression, only rationalizations. I have been abusive to myself and everyone around me for years. I have a history of hurting the people closest to me. I’m ashamed of that history and am sorry to those I hurt. There is nothing else I can really say.”

Who is FKA Twigs?

FKA Twigs was born Tahliah Debrett Barnett in January 1988 in Cheltenham, Gloucestershire, England.

She is a singer, songwriter, and actress of mixed Jamaican and English descent.

She started her showbiz career in London where she trained as a dancer. She appeared as a backup dancer for several top artists, such as Ed Sheeran and Kylie Minogue. She also appeared in the music video for Do It Like a Dude and Price Tag by Jessie J.

In 2012, she released an EP, titled EP1, and another, EP2, in 2013. She released her debut studio album, LP1, in 2014. The album was produced in collaboration with Arca, known for producing Kanye West’s Yeezus.

Twigs and LaBeouf started dating in 2018 after she was cast in the movie Honey Boy, directed by Alma Har’el and written by Shia LaBeouf.

They broke up after less than a year in 2019.

The latest incident comes after LaBeouf came under fire when he won a screenwriting award reportedly intended for aspiring writers.