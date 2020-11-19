Candace Owens responds to backlash over Harry Styles Vogue cover dress comments

Controversial right-wing political activist Candace Owens responded to the online backlash that greeted her social media reaction to singer Harry Styles’ gender-bending attire in his recent Vogue cover photoshoot.

Owens doubled down on her comments, saying she is not sorry. She then renewed her call to “bring back manly men.”

Harry Styles wore a ball gown on Vogue

Harry Styles, 26, appeared on the cover of Vogue’s December issue, wearing a ball gown.

Owens, 31, sparked anger after taking to Twitter on Friday to react to the Vogue cover.

“There is no society that can survive without strong men… bring back manly men,” she wrote on Twitter.

There is no society that can survive without strong men. The East knows this. In the west, the steady feminization of our men at the same time that Marxism is being taught to our children is not a coincidence.

It is an outright attack. Bring back manly men. https://t.co/sY4IJF7VkK

— Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) November 14, 2020

Owens’ comment sparked a furious backlash on social media

Owens’ comment about Harry Styles’ Vogue cover sparked a furious backlash on social media. Many social media users, including Harry Styles’ fans, reacted to Owens’ comment with anger and derision.

Celebrities, including Olivia Wilde and Elijah Wood, also came to Styles’ defense.

“I think you’ve missed the definition of what a man is,” Lord of The Rings star Elijah Wood wrote.

However, some right-wing commenters, including Matt Walsh, came to Owen’s defense.

“Candace Owens is trending because a bunch of whiney idiots are mad that she said men who wear dresses aren’t manly,” Walsh tweeted.

Harry Styles: “Clothes are there to have fun with and experiment with”

Although Harry Styles did not immediately respond to Owens’ comment, he had shared his view on the subject of clothing in an interview with Vogue.

He explained that he loves making his own rules regarding what to wear and that he does not allow his choice to be constrained by existing rules about what people of different sexes should wear.

“Clothes are there to have fun with and experiment with and play with,” Styles said.

Harry Styles is known for the gender-fluid dress sense he displays in his music videos.

Owens doubles down on her reaction to Harry Styles Vogue cover

Following the initial backlash over the weekend, Owens returned to Twitter on Monday to post more tweets castigating what she had earlier described as the “steady feminization of our men.”

“I’d like to clarify what I meant when I said ‘bring back manly men,'” she wrote. “I meant: Bring back manly men. Terms like ‘toxic masculinity,’ were created by toxic females. Real women don’t do fake feminism.”

“Sorry I’m not sorry,” she concluded.

She also responded to people who tried to counter her arguments by posting photos showing music stars, such as Iggy Pop, David Bowie, and Kurt Cobain, cross-dressing.

“Mining pictures on the internet of men in dresses is not going to suddenly make me attracted to men in dresses,” Owens wrote. “I’m impervious to woke culture. Showing me 50 examples of something won’t make it any less stupid.#BringBackManlyMen.”

PSA: Mining pictures on the internet of men in dresses is not going to suddenly make me attracted to men in dresses. I’m impervious to woke culture. Showing me 50 examples of something won’t make it any less stupid.#BringBackManlyMen https://t.co/7NKrrGiZSf — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) November 16, 2020

The latest online controversy comes after Styles released the music video for his song Golden.

Monsters and Critics reported that fans went crazy over the pop star’s toned physique displayed in the video.