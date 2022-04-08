The Challenge alum Morgan Willett shares cheeky bikini photo, sizzling images in cowboy boots for Stagecoach

Big Brother star Morgan Willett during The Challenge: War of the Worlds season. Pic credit: Paramount+

Like many others, Morgan Willett is ready for bikini season to start already, and she’s also anticipating the upcoming music festivals that start popping up as the weather gets warmer.

She’s months out of her relationship with that famous reality TV star, and it seems like she’s found plenty of ways to move forwards positively.

The former Big Brother winner and competitor on MTV’s The Challenge shared a series of images with her fans and followers as she looks ahead to having fun in the sun and gets ready to enjoy some great music at Stagecoach 2022.

Morgan Willett shares cheeky bikini photo with followers

Morgan has only appeared on one season of The Challenge, where she teamed up with Johnny Bananas, and the duo got eliminated early in the competition. They became boyfriend and girlfriend for about two years or so before things got messy and the couple split up.

Since then, Morgan has continued to enjoy her life and shares photos from her travels, whether they’re recent or from the past, on her official Instagram page.

On Monday, she shared an image of herself posing in a skimpy blue bikini while rocking a sun hat and shades in gorgeous Hanalei Bay, Kaua’i. It wasn’t a trip she was on this past week, but instead her reminiscing over that previous Hawaii vacation.

“Captioning this ‘Mentally I’m here’ but really it’s just an excuse to post a cute photo of my 🍑 in a bikini,” she wrote as the first photo shows her backside.

A second image has Morgan posing with her hat off and hair down as she gives a fun smiling look to the camera with beautiful blue water and scenery in the distance.

That photo has tallied over 7,000 Likes so far, as many admirers seemed to approve of Morgan’s “Mentally I’m here” peach bikini shot.

Big Brother and Challenge star anticipates Stagecoach 2022

Warmer weather means bikinis, swimsuits, and beaches, but for many people, it also means they can attend outdoor music festivals such as Coachella 2022 or, in Morgan’s case, Stagecoach 2022.

“She’s country, from her cowboy boots to her down home roots 🤠 Had to find all my photos in boots to celebrate @stagecoach coming up this month.. I am so EXCITED. Who else is going?! Can’t wait to see y’all there! Texas Morgan will be out in full force. #stagecoach,” she wrote in her caption.

Her Instagram carousel includes five different images in which she’s wearing different cowboy boots and outfits, whether they’re short denim cutoff shorts or a simple denim long shirt functioning as a skirt.

The Stagecoach 2022 event kicks off later this month, on April 29, and ends on May 1. The festival takes place at Empire Polo Club in Indio, California. Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood, and Luke Combs are among the musicians set to rock the stage.

Based on feedback on Morgan’s IG post, fans were all for her trip down memory lane featuring cowboy boots.

“DAMN IT! You’re driving all the cowboys crazy!!” one fan commented on her photo series.

“Oh my…a lady in cowboy boots 🔥🔥🔥🔥 nothing hotter,” another fan wrote.

“Ohh how I love a beautiful country girl,” another admirer wrote.

It’s clear she’s ready for the big festival, and fans love her look. Most likely, Morgan will be sharing updates with her friends, followers, and fans later this month when she gets to break in another pair of cowboy boots for Stagecoach 2022!

The Challenge Season 38 is TBA for MTV. The Challenge: All Stars 3 premieres on May 11 on Paramount Plus.