The Challenge fans react to Spies, Lies & Allies rookie’s potential record-breaking season

One of The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies rookies is on the verge of breaking a record that has held up for many seasons of the MTV show.

Emy Alupei has outlasted many of her rookie counterparts during Season 37, even though the veteran alliance has put her into elimination multiple times.

However, it seems most fans aren’t ready to embrace the international newcomer’s potential elimination feat as anything too noteworthy just yet.

Rookie is close to tying The Challenge elimination record

With Spies, Lies & Allies Episode 15, Survivor Romania star Emy Alupei went into her fourth elimination event of the season. Once again, Emy emerged with a victory to stay in the game.

That particular event saw her defeat vet Tula “Big T” Fazakerley in License to Chill, a game involving a swim in a freezing pool of water multiple times and attempting to solve a giant puzzle nearby.

Before that, Emy went into three other eliminations with rookie opponents. In solo events, she defeated fellow newcomers Bettina Buchanan and Esther Agunbiade. Emy also won a partners’ elimination alongside Ed Eason against Kelz Dyke and Tracy Candela.

Undefeated and sitting at 4-0, it puts her one win away from a record set by Sarah Greyson, per MTV’s report. Sarah, a former Road Rules: Campus Crawl cast member, was on the seventh season of The Challenge, The Gauntlet.

During that season, Sarah found herself in elimination five times, and each time she came away with the win to stay in the game. Perhaps most impressive about her feat was that she wasn’t just going against women in the eliminations but also defeated several men.

Sarah eliminated Real World: New Orleans’ David Broom and Matt Smith, Real World: Las Vegas’ Trishelle Cannatella and Irulan Wilson, and Real World: Back to New York’s Rachel Braband.

She proved she deserved to remain in the game and ended up amongst the winning players for the season with other Road Rules stars.

With that, Sarah’s 5-0 record has stood the test of time in terms of solo competitors. The team of Wes Bergmann and Casey Cooper have matched it during their Fresh Meat season.

Spies, Lies & Allies rookie Emy Alupei could tie or even break that record if there are enough eliminations left in her season.

Fans react to rookie’s potential record-breaking season

While Emy has been under the spotlight as someone who MTV believes could become the next Challenge superstar, many fans aren’t buying into that hype just yet.

With a tweet of MTV’s report about Emy’s potential to tie or break Sarah’s 5-0 record, fans commented their thoughts about the situation.

One Challenge fan brought up the caliber of opponents, suggesting that Sarah, Wes, and Casey had to defeat “somewhat good competitors” compared to Emy, who has mostly dominated rookies.

Another fan suggested that Emy’s had help with puzzles and that her opponents haven’t been her size. However, only one of her eliminations involved physical contact. Her Rage Cage matchup against Esther was similar to Hall Brawl but involved climbing the wall to ring a bell on the other side.

An interesting observation arrived from one fan who suggested there’s one fellow rookie who was ousted from the season early on that would defeat Emy in a head-to-head battle.

Survivor star Michaela Bradshaw lost alongside her rookie teammate Renan Hellemans in the opening episode’s matchup against Michele Fitzgerald and Corey Lay. However, many fans want to see Michaela get revenge for Emy’s part in getting her sent into elimination by the veteran alliance.

Time running out for rookie’s season

Will Emy be able to claim the record? It seems there may not be enough time. With Spies, Lies & Allies Episode 17 on the way, there will likely be another men’s elimination event on the schedule. If Spies, Lies & Allies final features eight finalists like Double Agents did, that leaves just one more women’s elimination.

That could give Emy the potential to tie the 5-0 elimination record for her season, which some fans feel has been underwhelming compared to what previous competitors faced. Even so, it’s still something to continue to win elimination after elimination when faced with those different pressure situations.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.