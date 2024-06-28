The Challenge fans call out Season 40 cast for not including former show winner

The recent reveal of The Challenge: Battle of the Eras cast has fans excited for the upcoming season.

It will be the 40th installment of MTV’s competition series and, therefore, features 40 stars from the show’s 39 previous seasons.

Four teams feature 10 cast members from a particular era of the show’s history.

Era 1 features the earliest OG competitors, such as Rachel Robinson, Tina Barta, Chris “CT” Tamburello, and Mark Long.

Each era moves through the show’s history, with Era 4 featuring the show’s newest competitors.

While the cast is stacked, there will always be some individuals who fans demand to see back, and this is the case with The Challenge Season 40.

Fans call out Season 40 cast for missing competitor

Over several days, The Challenge’s social media revealed all the cast members who will appear in Season 40, Battle of the Eras.

Fans are arguing over which era is the best, and many believe Era 3 has some of the show’s top competitors.

It includes Ride or Dies winners Tori Deal and Devin Walker, four-time champion Jordan Wiseley, and two-time All Stars winner Jonna Mannion.

The Era 3 group includes Amanda Garcia, Averey Tressler, and finalists Nia Moore, Cory Wharton, Leroy Garrett, and Tony Raines.

An Instagram video clip shows the group cast photos with their Challenge accomplishments written next to them on the screen.

Many fans mentioned that Era 3 was missing a particular two-time champion, who last appeared on the show several seasons ago before a mysterious exit.

“They’re missing 2x Champion Ashley ‘Millionaire’ Mitchell,” a fan commented, while another also said they were looking for her in the cast.

“fumbled not bringing back millionaire mitchell tbh,” a commenter wrote.

“Millionaire Mitchell should be here!!” a commenter wrote, while another suggested, “Millionaire Mitchell IS Era 3! But overall great cast.”

MTV star got ‘deactivated’ after an off-screen altercation

Ashley last appeared in MTV’s Spies, Lies & Allies, the 37th season of the show. The former Real World: Ex-Plosion cast member won an elimination in Episode 10 and reached Episode 14 of the show.

After she and her teammates won the Submerged daily challenge, Ashley was mysteriously absent from the nomination meeting, where her teammates decided who to put into elimination. Host TJ Lavin revealed she had broken the rules on the show and got deactivated, meaning they sent her home.

Neither TJ nor The Challenge provided any further details about the matter. However, online rumors and spoilers initially suggested she’d been in a heated argument with her castmate and said something that crossed the line.

Several of Ashley’s castmates confirmed this, as The Challenge never presented the altercation in the season’s episodes.

Following her deactivation in the aired episode, Ashley shared on social media that she understood the decision and was going through anger management to work on herself during a hiatus from the show.

She didn’t return in Season 38, Ride or Dies, or Season 39, Battle For a New Champion, where she could’ve been one of the mercenary champions who appeared for a single elimination against a main cast member.

During her hiatus, Ashley mentioned she’d received calls from The Challenge about returning to the show, but it’s unclear why she didn’t return for Season 40.

The Challenge: Battle of the Eras premieres Wednesday, August 14 at 8/7c on MTV.