The Challenge’s Averey Tressler reveals relationship with All Stars 4 castmate after filming

Averey Tressler has seemingly confirmed she’s in a relationship with her castmate from The Challenge after filming All Stars 4, surprising fans.

The former Real World star is currently appearing in episodes of the spinoff show with castmates including Laurel Stucky, Tina Barta, Brad Fiorenza, and Brandon Nelson.

In a recent podcast appearance, Brandon mentioned he might have had interest in his castmate Averey, as she was “good to look at.”

However, he revealed that his castmate, Adam Larson, was able to swoop in before he could and may have captured Averey’s heart during the show’s filming.

While they may have become interested in one another during All Stars 4 and even had a showmance, the spinoff’s episodes have focused less on that compared to other storylines.

Now, Averey has seemingly made their relationship official by sharing new images on social media showing them together.

Averey shares romantic photos featuring her castmate from a Table Rock trip

On Monday night, Averey uploaded an Instagram carousel post featuring photos of her and Adam at Table Rock National Park in South Carolina.

The first photo shows Adam and Averey side-by-side and all smiles. Additional images include gorgeous shots of the lush vegetation and surroundings from Table Rock.

In a sixth photo, Averey and Adam are together for another selfie with the Table Rock State Park Nature Center as their backdrop.

However, several other images include the couple hugging, kissing, and throwing their arms in the air with beautiful scenery behind them.

Averey let the photos speak for themselves, simply captioning the IG post with “Table Rock” and not including any hearts or other emojis.

While some Challengers knew of their situation, multiple fans were surprised by the couple being in a relationship, based on the comments.

Fans react to All Stars 4 couple as castmate says they ‘broke the internet’

With the recent reveal on social media, many individuals rushed to Averey’s IG post comments section.

“Well someone broke the internet today ❤️❤️❤️ Hi cuties!” their castmate Veronica Portillo wrote.

“Yesssss,” Paulie Calafiore commented, while Nia Moore commented with two heart-eye emojis.

Fans seemed surprised to learn that Averey and Adam were a couple, as many commented about it.

“Wait! Are they a couple?!” I’m not upset about this at all,” one individual commented.

“The couple we never knew we needed!” another commenter wrote, while one said, “Did not see this coming but congratulations to both of you!”

Multiple fans called it a “W” or “absolute WIN” for Adam in his return to The Challenge after so many years away from reality TV.

Adam, 45, debuted as an OG on MTV’s Road Rules. He last appeared on The Challenge in 2006 for The Gauntlet 2 season, making his return slightly less than 20 years.

Averey, 33, rose to fame as part of the cast of MTV’s The Real World: Portland alongside stars Nia Moore, Jordan Wiseley, and others. Her return for All Stars 4 arrived after last appearing in MTV’s The Challenge: Rivals II in 2016.

An eighth episode of The Challenge: All Stars 4 was set to air on Wednesday, May 22. While previous episodes have shown them near one another, there’s yet to be footage or comments from Averey or Adam regarding their showmance.

Regardless, it seems many fans are all for it after the social media reveal!

The Challenge: All Stars 4 airs Wednesdays on Paramount+.