The Challenge: Double Agents Episode 15 topped all cable shows for Wednesday ratings

The Challenge: Double Agents led Wednesday, March 24 cable ratings. Pic credit: MTV

As The Challenge: Double Agents is in the final stretch of the season, the show continues to lead cable ratings for its night, beating out some strong contenders.

In the latest episode, viewers saw another star competitor sent home, which reduced the cast down to just 10 remaining competitors ahead of TJ Lavin’s final.

It also featured a tense argument between two of the game’s “top dogs” as a newer star told one veteran competitor he was looking to take over his spot as best in The Challenge.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The Challenge: Double Agents led Wednesday’s cable ratings

On Wednesday, March 24, it was The Challenge: Double Agents Episode 15 that took the top spot among cable shows for key demographic ratings.

According to a Showbuzz Daily report, the show came in strong with 962,000 viewers and a 0.56 in the 18-49 demographic ratings. That was up 0.08 from last week’s ratings number. It also had 0.67 among the 18-49 female viewers and 0.45 among the 18-49 male viewers.

Based on the Showbuzz chart, The Challenge episode was able to defeat strong contenders including ESPN’s NBA regular-season doubleheader (0.38) and Bravo’s The Real Housewives of New Jersey (0.33). An episode of Snowfall on FX finished fifth overall in the Wednesday night ratings.

During Episode 15, viewers saw as Tula “Big T” Fazakerley was able to win her first-ever elimination and finally claim her gold skull. That came at the expense of veteran Challenge competitor Aneesa Ferreira, who was thrown into elimination so other competitors could stay safe with their skulls.

Aneesa left the game on a high note, saying she was proud of her remaining female castmates, who are all women of color. They include Big T, Kam Williams, Amber Borzotra, Kaycee Clark, and Nany Gonzalez.

The episode also saw an argument break out during the cast’s time at the club, when Fessy Shafaat informed Chris “CT” Tamburello he was coming for his spot as the top star of The Challenge. No punches were thrown, and both cast members eventually shook hands, but the episode’s trailer had viewers interested to see what would transpire.

How many more episodes of The Challenge are there?

It seems to be a mystery as to how many more episodes The Challenge: Double Agents will go for. Heading into Double Agents Episode 16, there are 10 competitors left, and all of them have gold skulls.

The sneak peek trailer for the episode showed there would be another daily mission called Global Domination. So that means there’s a good chance there will be another Double Agents power team and an elimination.

However, many viewers believe Episode 16 will feature a double-elimination to send one more male and one more female competitor home. That could leave a total of eight competitors that host TJ Lavin will reveal are heading to the final.

There’s an Episode 17 listed on TV Guide for April 7, which could feature the conclusion of the Double Agents final. Viewers will also have a reunion special to look forward to. It’s currently unknown if MTV will air the reunion on TV or have it online via YouTube, similar to Aftermath episodes.

Along with a new Double Agents episode this week, there’s The Challenge: All Stars premiere episode. That’s set for Thursday, April 1 on Paramount plus, giving viewers even more of their favorite reality TV show to enjoy.

The Challenge: Double Agents airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.