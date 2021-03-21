Videos The Bachelor 90 Day Fiance Real Housewives Teen Mom Duggars Big Brother MAFS Sister Wives Below Deck Jersey Shore LPBW Selling Sunset Survivor The Challenge The Voice
The Challenge: Double Agents Episode 14 was highest-rated cable show of the night


tj lavin in the challenge double agents episode 14
MTV’s The Challenge: Double Agents was highest-rated cable show on Wednesday, March 17. Pic credit: MTV

The Challenge: Double Agents Episode 14 was recently revealed as the top cable show based on viewers and demographics for the Wednesday slot.

While the episode saw a slight drop in terms of ratings, it still reigned supreme above other entries for the March 17 cable programs.

Based on a recent report, it edged out notable entries such as NBA and The Real Housewives to take the top spot in terms of being the highest-rated program.

The Challenge: Double Agents Episode 14 tops cable ratings

According to Showbuzz Daily, no other cable show on Wednesday, March 17 had a higher rating than MTV’s The Challenge: Double Agents.

It rated at 0.48 in the key 18-49 demographic, with a 0.58 rating for female viewers, and a 0.38 rating for male viewers in that demographic. The episode had 891,000 viewers, based on Showbuzz Daily’s data charts.

The show’s 0.48 rating was tops among all cable shows, defeating two games from an NBA regular season doubleheader on ESPN an episode of Real Housewives of New Jersey. Coming in fourth was Lifetime’s Married at First Sight episode.

The Challenge’s previous episode on Wednesday, March 10, placed second amongst all cable shows with a 0.53 rating. Only an episode of South Park on Comedy Central was ahead of it on the Showbuzz Daily chart.

In Double Agents Episode 14, viewers saw another elimination send an agent home, while another competitor claimed a Gold Skull. Also, a new team formed, an old team reunited, and there was a first-time Rogue Agent created.

Heading into Episode 15, one competitor still needs a Gold Skull to qualify for the final. The other 10 competitors have their Skulls, so most likely, there’s at least one more elimination that will take place before the final.

Final episodes on the way for Season 36

A sneak peek trailer and the details for Episode 15 arrived online within the past week or so. Episode 15, called Never Say Never Again, is set to be telecast on MTV on Wednesday, March 24.

On March 31, viewers will see Episode 16 on MTV. It’s called A Most Wanted Man and based on the listing on TV Guide, it is just over an hour long. Typically, episodes run an hour and a half for Double Agents.

That could mean TJ Lavin’s final will begin in either Episode 15 or 16 and conclude by the end of Episode 16. It’s worth noting that IMDB lists a total of 18 episodes for The Challenge: Double Agents, though. Details for those episodes have yet to be revealed.

That could mean a two-part final or a two-part Double Agents reunion is on the way for Season 36 of the competitive reality series.

While the season is getting closer to the end, fans will soon have The Challenge: All Stars spinoff season to enjoy, although it won’t be telecast on MTV.

The Challenge: Double Agents airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.

