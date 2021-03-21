The Challenge: All Stars premiere date: When and where do new OG spinoff episodes release?

A total of 22 competitors will battle on The Challenge: All Stars spinoff season. Pic credit: Paramount+

The Challenge: All Stars will bring back 22 MTV stars from Real World, Road Rules, and Fresh Meat for the ultimate competition. The lineup includes former champions including Mark Long, Darrell Taylor, Derrick Kosinski, Kendal Sheppard, and Katie Cooley.

Fans will be able to catch up on what many of these Challenge OGs have been up to and see them back in action, with challenges, eliminations, and a final for big prize money.

That said, fans may be wondering when The Challenge: All Stars premiere date will be, and where the episodes will release. Here’s what you need to know to keep up on the new episodes of The OG spinoff season.

When is The Challenge: All Stars premiere date?

The Challenge: Double Agents season is getting closer to wrapping up with Episode 15 and 16 to close out March. The Challenge: All Stars premiere date will take place soon after, on Thursday, April 1.

Most likely, fans will be able to see the Double Agents final and reunion just prior to the first episode of All Stars. So that means there shouldn’t be a lack of new Challenge content to enjoy.

As far as the exact time of release, it could happen right at midnight Eastern Time on April 1, or later after that. With certain streaming platforms such as Netflix or Disney Plus, episodes often release at 12 midnight Pacific Time or 3 a.m. Eastern Time. The All Stars premiere episode’s release time has not been made clear yet.

Who’s in the cast and what’s the season format?

An official cast list and photos for The Challenge: All Stars arrived along with the trailer (shown above). Amongst the 11 male competitors will be legends like Mark, Darrell, Derrick, Syrus Yarbrough, Nehemiah Clark, Yes Duffy, Teck “Money” Holmes, and Eric “Big Easy” Banks.

Amongst the 11 female competitors will be Aneesa Ferreira, Katie, Kendal, Trishelle Cannatella, Jemmye Carroll, Ruthie Alcaide, Jisela Delgado, and Beth Stolarczyk. Everyone’s favorite host, TJ Lavin, will return as host of All Stars.

As far as the season format goes, there will be daily missions or challenges just like the regular season. Based on the trailer, it doesn’t look like they will be any less challenging than the regular season’s competitions, either.

There will also be men’s and women’s eliminations happening regularly. However, there hasn’t been an announcement about how competitors are determined for eliminations or if there are teams during the season.

It is known that $500,000 is on the line for the one competitor who manages to win The Challenge: All Stars. That’s some serious prize money for some competitors who haven’t been on the show in many years.

Where to watch All Stars episodes as they release

There have been plenty of fans wondering if All Stars will be available on MTV in any form. So far, it doesn’t appear to be the case, as this spinoff is going exclusively to another platform.

The new episodes of The Challenge: All Stars will release on Paramount Plus. That’s ViacomCBS’ former CBS All Access streaming network. To watch episodes, fans will need a subscription.

There is a free seven-day trial offer for new customers and after that, it carries a monthly cost. Paramount Plus is $5.99 per month with advertisements and $9.99 per month for streaming ad-free.

More details about the free trial and subscription plans are available through the official Paramount Plus website. Keep in mind, that the platform offers plenty of other content, including older seasons of The Challenge.

Based on a tweet from Mark Long, the new All Stars episodes will arrive weekly, so there won’t be a binge session available on April 1. However, that will give Challenge fans a new episode to look forward to each week.

The Challenge: All Stars premieres on Thursday, April 1 on Paramount Plus.