Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 11 taglines are here and the women are not holding back

The RHONJ taglines are here! Pic credit: Bravo

The much-anticipated Real Housewives of New Jersey catchphrases are here!

Although the RHONJ cast remains the same as it has for the past two seasons, their taglines are new and fresh.

The RHONJ Season 11 trailer teased plenty of drama.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Multiple cheating scandals surfaced involving Jackie Goldschneider’s husband and Melissa Gorga.

Viewers saw Melissa and Joe Gorga lose their cool at Teresa Giudice over the family drama caused by her ex-husband Joe Giudice.

Additionally, the trailers touched on a theme that has become popular on the Real Housewives franchise lately– alcoholism.

Needless to say, viewers have plenty to look forward to when it comes to Season 11.

Bravo dropped the RHONJ taglines

Bravo dropped the RHONJ Season 11 taglines on Instagram Wednesday night– the night that the show will air on.

“These #RHONJ taglines are serving us some #WednesdayWisdom, and we’re here for it,” the official Bravo Instagram captioned its post.

Some of these taglines have to do with their personal lives and others hint at the drama that’s to come for the show.

Here are the RHONJ Season 11 taglines

Teresa’s tagline reads, “They say it’s never too late to start over. I say, starting over never tasted so good.”

Viewers know that Teresa ended her marriage to Joe Giudice since she was last on the show. She has since found a new boyfriend, Luis Ruelas, and based on the tagline, it seems like viewers will get a juicy look into her love life.

Dolores Catania states, “I’m loyal and I’m lovable, but don’t you dare call me gullible.”

The trailer teases an emotionally tumultuous season for Dolores. It seems that Dolores has it out for at least one cast member and is going to do whatever it takes to make sure they know she’s not gullible.



Melissa’s tagline reads, “I can tell you’re green with envy and honey, green is not your color.”

Melissa may be implying that the cheating rumors about her were started from a place of jealousy.

Margaret Josephs states, “I renovate, elevate and sometimes, I instigate.”

Fans who have been following Margaret’s life know that she has been doing renovations around her house. However, the last part of her tagline is intriguing. Perhaps Margaret was the on who brought up some of those cheating rumors.

Jackie’s tagline reads, “I may be cut from a different cloth, but it’s top-quality fabric.”

Jackie has opened up about her family’s rags to riches story in previous seasons. It seems like it’ll come into play this upcoming season. It also appears that she does not want to go there with the cheating rumors.

Jennifer Aydin states, “Whoever says money can’t buy happiness clearly doesn’t have my credit limit.”

Jennifer has boasted about money since she joined the show. However, some of her castmates seem to think she might be using it to mask some of her other issues, and viewers may see that come out.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 11 premieres Wednesday, February 7 at 9/8c on Bravo.