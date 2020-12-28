Gia Giudice reacts after mom Teresa Giudice goes Instagram official with Luis Ruelas

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice has apparently earned approval from her eldest daughter, Gia Giudice when it comes to her new boyfriend, Luis Ruelas.

Teresa’s sister-in-law and RHONJ costar Melissa Gorga posted a picture of her and her husband, Joe Gorga, posing with his sister, Teresa and her new beau, Luis during a family gathering on Christmas.

“We haven’t been able to post a couples pic in a while,” Melissa captioned the photo adding Christmas tree and heart emojis. “Merry Christmas.”

While many fans complimented the couples in the comments section, the most noticeable comment came from Gia.

“ahhhh!!” The 19-year-old wrote on the pic with two red heart emojis.

It appears that not only does Gia approve of her mom’s new man but she is happy that her mom is once again on good terms with her aunt and uncle.

Additionally, it appears that Melissa and Joe approve of Luis as well.

How Teresa’s other daughters feel about Luis

While Gia seems to be all for the relationship, are the rest of her daughters on the same page?

In addition to Gia, Teresa is also a mother to Gabriella (16), Milania (14) and Audriana (11).

A source spoke to In Touch and explained that even though they are sad about their parents’ split, they are on board with the new relationship.

“Teresa says she’s taking it slow, but she’s madly in love with Louie. And while her daughters miss their dad, they all think it’s great that their mom is happy,” the source said of all four of Teresa’s daughters.

“They’ve all met Louie and they like him,” the source added.

Teresa and Luis just recently became Instagram official

Up until recently, Teresa has been relatively secretive about her new relationship.

She initially confirmed the relationship on Facebook in November after a picture of her and Luis was leaked on the Internet.

She hadn’t posted much about her love life until Tuesday when she made her first Instagram post dedicated to him.

She posted a picture of her sitting on his lap as they were dressed nicely for a meal out.

“The BEST thing that came out of 2020,” she captioned the pic.

She then posted a follow-up picture the next day of her in a stunning nightgown posing with Luis next to a Christmas tree.

“It’s OFFICIAL,” she confirmed in the caption adding a red heart emoji.

Both posts have garnered supportive comments from fans and fellow Bravolebrities alike.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.