The Challenge CBS spoilers reveal latest eliminations trimming field of competitors to 10

The Challenge CBS spoilers have revealed the final 10 competitors in Argentina. Pic credit: MTV

With The Challenge CBS spinoff moving towards its final events, the latest eliminations have been revealed via online spoilers. With word of which competitors went home, it has just 10 cast members remaining.

That means a few finalists are likely to be decided to go on to the two-part global tournament known as The Challenge: War of the Worlds.

Here are the latest of The Challenge CBS spoilers for the one man and one female who got sent home from the show and which competitors remain.

Two more competitors were eliminated from CBS Challenge

The Challenge CBS spoilers arrive online every few days via a Vevmo forum and social media accounts, including @mtvchallengeinsider on Instagram. Those spoilers show the men and women who recently got eliminated from the spinoff show filming in Argentina.

Based on the latest Instagram post, the final competitors from Big Brother on the spinoff have been sent home. Alyssa Lopez is the latest woman eliminated from the show.

Alyssa, 25, was one of many cast members on the spinoff from BB23, including Derek Xiao and Cookout alliance members Kyland Young, Azah Awassum, Tiffany Mitchell, and Xavier Prather.

Ahead of Alyssa’s rumored elimination was a men’s elimination in which David Alexander got ousted from the competition show.

David, 32, appeared as a cast member on the Big Brother 21 and 22 seasons, with his best finish eighth place overall in BB22.

Alyssa and David’s departure from The Challenge CBS spinoff leaves just two Big Brother stars still standing. Angela Rummans from Big Brother 20 is one of the five women, and Enzo Palumbo is among the five men still in the competition.

They’re joined by a group of remaining cast members from Love Island, Amazing Race, and Survivor.

10 competitors remain on The Challenge CBS

In many of the recent seasons of MTV’s The Challenge and The Challenge: All Stars on Paramount+, there are eight to 10 finalists who compete in the final. As of this report, there are 10 cast members left on The Challenge CBS spinoff.

For the women, Angela Rummans is joined by Justine Ndiba (Love Island 2), Cayla Lee (Amazing Race 33), Desi Williams (Survivor 35), and Sarah Lacina (Survivor 28). For the men, the final competitors are Domenick Abbate (Survivor 36), Tyson Apostol (Survivor 18), Danny McCray (Survivor 41), Enzo Palumbo (Big Brother 12), and Ben Driebergen (Survivor 35).

Swipe the Instagram post below to see images of the remaining competitors for the spinoff coming to Paramount+ this summer.

There are three other related spinoff shows that will film: The Challenge: UK, The Challenge: Argentina, and The Challenge: Australia. Finalists from those three shows and The Challenge CBS spinoff will compete in The Challenge: War of the Worlds.

The two-part global tournament will ultimately crown some as the first-ever Challenge World Champion. These shows will help prepare cast members to take part in MTV’s main show.

The Challenge: CBS is TBA for Paramount+. The Challenge: All Stars 3 premieres on May 11 on Paramount+.