The Challenge CBS spoilers: Here are the latest reality TV stars who got eliminated from spinoff series

Will The Challenge CBS spinoff have similarities to MTV’s Spies, Lies & Allies season? Pic credit: MTV

The Challenge CBS brings reality stars from Big Brother, Amazing Race, Survivor, and Love Island to The Challenge for a spinoff series set to arrive this summer. As of this report, filming is underway in Argentina.

That means daily challenges are going on as well as eliminations. As of this report, six cast members have been eliminated from the running to become finalists for The Challenge: War of the Worlds tournament.

Here are the latest spoilers for The Challenge CBS spinoff, as the cast of competitors is getting reduced by the day.

The Challenge CBS spoilers reveal latest eliminated competitors

Like MTV’s The Challenge, the CBS spinoff features a large cast of competitors, with over 24 stars from the reality shows mentioned above. Only three are from Amazing Race, with the rest from Big Brother, Survivor, and Love Island.

That means there are likely some rather large alliances in Argentina, working their best strategy to become finalists for the season. As of this report, PinkRose at the Vevmo forum thread has indicated that another man and woman were eliminated from the show.

The Amazing Race crew there is even smaller now, as one of the reported elimination was James Wallington. That leaves just two stars from that CBS reality show.

In another women’s elimination, Tasha Fox was eliminated. The 45-year-old previously appeared in CBS’ Survivor: Cagayan and Survivor: Cambodia seasons. She was a runner-up during the Cambodia season, lasting 39 days.

Who else has been eliminated so far?

With James and Tasha’s eliminations, six competitors are officially out of the running to become finalists. In the first spoilers report, Monsters & Critics mentioned that two Love Island stars got eliminated, as Javonny Vega and Cely Vazquez are out.

Two more eliminations arrived shortly after, as Big Brother’s Tiffany Mitchell and Love Island’s Cashel Barnett got sent home.

As of this report, it’s unknown if this is the exact order of the CBS spinoff eliminations. It’s also unknown who eliminated each competitor and what the event was.

Additionally, the format of the season is unknown. It could involve one man and one woman in partnerships like Spies, Lies & Allies, larger teams, or individuals competing for themselves.

What is the voting format for CBS spinoff?

On MTV’s Spies, Lies & Allies, they switched things up during the season. Initially, all cast members voted after a daily challenge, and the team that won the daily challenge became The Agency. They had the power to select any man and woman for the elimination.

Things changed about halfway through the season, as they were the various teams named after gemstones. The daily challenge’s winning team voted for which competitor went into elimination. In a twist revealed at the elimination venue, that competitor could call out any opponent, except from the winning team.

On Paramount Plus’ The Challenge: All Stars 2, the worst-performing man and woman from that day’s challenge went into the elimination. The daily challenge’s winning team got to nominate several other teams as possible opponents, with the rest of the cast voting for who they wanted to go in.

There was also an immunity twist, allowing players who were team captains or performed best in the daily challenge to be safe from elimination. They could use that immunity power to save themselves or another cast member, which came in handy for some.

With that in mind, The Challenge CBS spinoff could go with either of these formats or something completely different, so stay tuned.

The Challenge CBS is TBA for Paramount Plus and/or CBS. The Challenge: All Stars 3 premieres on May 11 on Paramount Plus.