The Challenge CBS spoilers: Eliminations continue for spinoff featuring Love Island, Big Brother, and Survivor stars

Rumors suggest that TJ Lavin is The Challenge CBS spinoff show host. Pic credit: MTV

The Challenge CBS spinoff began filming a few weeks ago in Argentina with a cast that includes various CBS reality television stars. They come from four shows: Amazing Race, Big Brother, Love Island, and Survivor.

It’s believed there will be a winner or winners for the spinoff who become finalists for the upcoming global tournament, The Challenge: War of the Worlds.

As daily challenges and eliminations have taken place, online spoilers reveal which cast members get eliminated from the show.

Who are the latest eliminations from The Challenge CBS?

Every day or few days, The Challenge CBS spoilers are released for at least one men’s and one women’s elimination. While the elimination events and opponents are unknown, the cast members who get eliminated are known.

Based on details from a Vevmo forum thread and @mtvchallengeinsider on Instagram (below), there have been another two eliminations within the past day or so.

Check out the Instagram post below by scrolling to see spoilers for the eliminated cast members, and read on for more details about who’s out.

On Tuesday, @mtvchallengeinsider revealed that Love Island star Cinco Holland and Big Brother’s Azah Awasum are officially eliminated from the show.

Cinco, age 26, appeared on Love Island USA Season 3. Azah was yet another member of The Cookout alliance from Big Brother 23, so it seems an alliance on the spinoff is working on getting rid of them.

Ahead of these eliminations, another BB 23 star was eliminated as the show’s winner Xavier Prather was sent home. Tiffany Mitchell also got eliminated. As of this report, Kyland Young is the only remaining member of that alliance on the spinoff.

Remaining Challenge CBS competitors

As of this report, 10 competitors are gone from The Challenge CBS spinoff. In addition to the names mentioned above, Javonny Vega, Cashel Barnett, and James Wallington were sent home for the men. For the women, Cely Vazquez, Tasha Fox, and Shantel Smith got eliminated.

The remaining competitors include Big Brother stars Alyssa Lopez (BB 23), Kyland Young (BB 23), David Alexander (BB 21), and Angela Rummons (BB 20). For Love Island, Cashay Proudfoot, Kyra Green, and Shannon St. Clair are still alive in the game.

Desi Williams, Danny McCray, and Ben Driebergen are some Survivor stars still competing in the spinoff. Meanwhile, Amazing Race only had three competitors to start the show. As of right now, they have Cayla Lee, and Leo Temory left for the spinoff.

The spinoff is filming in Argentina, with longtime Challenge host TJ Lavin in charge of the daily challenges, eliminations, and potentially a final.

As of this report, there are no details about the season format, including how they will determine finalists or when the spinoff will premiere. However, it’s believed it’ll arrive this summer and stream on Paramount Plus.

The Challenge CBS is TBA for Paramount+ and/or CBS. The Challenge: All Stars 3 premieres on May 11 on Paramount+.