Love Island USA: Shannon St. Clair IG post has fans thinking she’s pregnant

Shannon and Josh on Love Island USA. Pic credit: CBS

Shannon St. Clair and Josh Goldstein remain the most popular couple from Love Island USA Season 3.

Despite leaving the show early after Josh’s sister died, the two have remained together and are the most committed of any couple from that season of the show.

From the look of it, they might end up being the one couple from the U.S. version of the franchise actually to make it work.

The couple are in Florida together right now and a recent post has some fans wondering if Shannon might be pregnant.

Shannon and Josh talk about ‘next chapter’

Shannon posted a photo of her and Josh together in Florida.

She was wearing a flowery pink dress and Josh was in a t-shirt and ripped jeans.

In the caption, Shannon posted, “This next chapter with you.”

Then she added the hashtags, which some people misinterpreted.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“#couplegoals #influencer #florida #baby.”

Shannon and Josh are couple goals, for sure. They have already said they plan to move to Florida together. They are also influencers on social media thanks to their wide audience after their time on Love Island USA.

Then there is the #baby hashtag.

That might be where fans got excited.

Fans speculated that Shannon was pregnant, based on the hashtag and Josh holding her stomach with one hand in the main photo.

Even Josh made a joke about it in the comments, writing, “Omg can’t believe ur pregnant CONGRATS,” with a laughing emoji.

Pic credit: @Shannonsaint/Instagram

Luckily, Shannon shot that down immediately.

“Wait guys I am not pregnant! Lmao love y’all,” she wrote.

Pic credit: @Shannonsaint/Instagram

Shannon and Josh’s next chapter

The next chapter for Shannon and Josh that she was likely hinting at was moving to Florida.

The “baby” was likely a loving term for Josh.

The two showed up in Florida on New Year’s Eve, which was a tough trip since they were robbed on their way to the state.

However, it looks like they were there to look for a place to live.

When someone asked Josh previously when he and Shannon were moving in together, he responded, “Hopefully February if all goes as planned.” He also included an emoji of a palm tree, hinting at Florida.”

Josh had already said the two planned on moving to Florida together, and it looks like their future there is about to start.

Love Island USA is on hiatus. The show is currently casting for Season 4 and should return to CBS in the summer of 2022.