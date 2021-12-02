The Challenge: Big T Fazakerley’s castmates comment in her defense after Emanuel Neagu’s remarks

Tula “Big T” Fazakerley during The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies Episode 16. Pic credit: MTV

Several of Tula “Big T” Fazakerley’s castmates have recently stepped up to praise her as part of MTV’s The Challenge following comments made by rookie Emanuel Neagu.

Their comments arrive after Big T and Emanuel were involved in a back and forth exchange regarding whether or not Big T should be part of the reality competition series.

However, fellow rookie castmates Hughie Maughan and Esther Agunbiade are both calling out Emanuel’s criticism of Big T as she prepares for a new adventure in her life.

Big T called out Emanuel for remarks about her

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies’ Big T and Emanuel exchanged remarks in the past few days after a fan asked Big T about Emanuel’s comments about her from Episode 16.

The fan asked how she felt about castmate Emanuel’s comments in Spies, Lies & Allies Episode 16 when he told a castmate that Big T didn’t deserve to be on the show.

In Big T’s response, she said his remarks were “hurtful” and went on to say it’s production who decides who gets to be on The Challenge. She also said she wasn’t sure what he brought to the show besides being a good physical competitor.

Emanuel fired back on his Instagram Story, saying that Big T was “ready to leave” and packed to go at that point in the season and that he felt she was a “quitter” and shouldn’t be there when others want to compete. He said that’s why he told his friend Emy Alupei that he voted for Big T to go into elimination during the episode.

Big T responded to what Emanuel said, including saying he was bringing up a very isolated incident where she’d been trying to comfort a castmate, and there was a lot of drama involved. She said that she had never moved her suitcase or packed it.

Big T also told him she didn’t care if he calls her a “s**t competitor” but that he didn’t have the right to say to her whether she deserves to be on the show or not.

Hughie and Esther react to Emanuel’s comments about Big T

Following the war of words between Emanuel and Big T, several of their castmates reacted to the story online. That included Big Brother Nigeria star Esther Agunbiade, who seemed to develop a close relationship with Big T while filming the season.

“I just want you to know that you’re my girl for life and no one, regardless of how well or not they’ve advanced in the game should comment on how long you should been/lasted in the game. I know it’s hurtful to hear things like this but You’re an amazing competitor,” Esther wrote.

She went on to say everyone who is on the show “has a reason why they were casted” and told Big T she’s proud of the “new phase” she’s entering in her life.

Pic credit: @esther.biade/Instagram Story

Rookie castmate Hughie Maughan also reacted, posting a message to his Instagram Story praising Big T. In a follow-up message, he commented on Emanuel saying Big T didn’t deserve to be on The Challenge.

“They need to shut up haha your amazing and they’re jealous of that, LeBron James isn’t on the challenge as it’s a TV show and not the Olympics, shut up with s**t competitor talk, it’s a TV show KNOW YOUR PLACE go to the world champ ship if your so good at completely boring people,” Hughie wrote in his Instagram Story.

Pic credit: @hughiemaughanofficial/Instagram

Last week, Episode 16 of Spies, Lies & Allies featured Big T’s official elimination from the season, as she lost to rookie Emy Alupei. It was the second time Big T lost an elimination during the season, as previously she fell to Amanda Garcia. However, host TJ Lavin called Big T back to join the game due to castmate Ashley Mitchell’s deactivation.

Following her aired elimination, Big T shared that she was ending her Challenge career to attend culinary school and pursue her dream job in cooking. That seemingly brought her time on the show to a close after four seasons.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.