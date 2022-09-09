The Challenge alum Britni Thornton gets engaged to mystery man, reveals wedding date

The Challenge and Are You The One? star Britni Thornton has plans to tie the knot. Pic credit: MTV’s The Challenge/YouTube

Britni Thornton, a three-time competitor from MTV’s The Challenge, is officially engaged and preparing to tie the knot with a mystery man, as she recently revealed on social media.

The 31-year-old reality TV star shared photos and videos on her official Instagram to reveal her sparkling engagement ring.

Her Instagram carousel post was tagged with North Georgia Mountains for the location, as it appeared she and her now-fiance were on a gorgeous outdoor hiking trip when he popped the question.

In the first of her photos, Britni shows off her hand with the new engagement ring on display. In a second photo, she’s included herself and a furry friend in an outdoor selfie with her hand and that beautiful ring the main focus.

A third slide features Britni and her man walking down a trail with their dogs as Britni shows off her hand and the ring again before switching the camera to show how happy she is with the big moment.

The couple walks on a small wooden bridge over a small creek or stream in another clip for Britni’s fourth slide, showing off the stunning outdoor scenery from their hike.

“IM ENGAGED💕✨ Hehehehhe,” Britni wrote in her IG caption, including October 13, 2023, presumably their official wedding date.

Challenge stars react to Britni’s engagement news

With the reveal, Britni received plenty of comments from fans, as well as some of her Challenge castmates from various seasons of the show.

“Yyyyyyeah!! Congrats Britni!” wrote three-time Challenge champ and All Stars cast member Derrick Kosinski, who got married earlier this year.

Free Agents champion Laurel Stucky also dropped by to offer congratulations for her former castmate. Laurel showed up as a mercenary during Britni’s Vendettas season.

“Happy for you babe,” commented Britni’s former castmate Jemmye Carroll.

“Congratulations, so happy for you!!” Sylvia Elsrode commented on Britni’s IG post.

Britni’s fiance is currently a mystery

Britni didn’t include any tags for her fiance in her Instagram post. However, she reshared an Instagram Story slide from a friend or family member whom she referred to as “sister” with the mystery man referred to as Matt.

The slide was originally from an IG Story that @foxxxyroxxxy27 shared. Her IG bio indicates she is a real estate pro and Roxy Miss WBFF Bikini Diva USA.

“Making this post for my little sis brings me so much joy. Not only because she’s happy but she has also brought happiness to another amazing person Matt. She has been through hell and back and still has kept a smile on her face but no smile has ever been brighter than the smile that I see that this very moment!!” @foxxxyroxxxy27 wrote on the slide.

“Congratulations to you both!! God has a plan and you 2 are part of it!! Love you little sis and thanks Matt,” she wrote on the IG Story slide.

The slide includes some of the photos that Britni shared on her Instagram page and a few others, including Matt popping the question as well as the newly-engaged couple embracing and celebrating their special moment.

Britni has mostly kept her personal life private on her social media, mainly sharing racy videos and images promoting content on other websites. Occasionally she’s participated in IG Story Q&A sessions, giving fans some details about her personal life or answering questions about returning to reality TV.

Britni previously dated Challenge castmate

The 31-year-old originally appeared on MTV’s Are You The One? 3, where she was amongst several future Challengers, including Amanda Garcia, Hunter Barfield, Nelson Thomas, and Devin Walker.

Britni’s ex on the show was Chuck Mowery. While things didn’t work out between them, they appeared together as teammates on The Challenge: Final Reckoning, Britni’s third appearance on the show. Prior to that, she was part of the Dirty 30 and Vendettas seasons.

During Final Reckoning, Britni was teammates with Chuck but in a new relationship with Challenge castmate Brad Fiorenza, who was also on that season.

It all played into their storyline during early episodes as castmate Paulie Calafiore used a Redemption House twist to spin a story to Brad that Britni cheated with Chuck while they were away from the main house.

Brad and Britni initially met while filming The Challenge: Vendettas and began dating after that and into the filming of Final Reckoning. Per US Magazine, they officially split in August 2018, agreeing it’d be better to focus on their personal lives.

“We’ve recently came to an agreement that it would be best to focus on our own personal lives. He still has so many loose ends with his ex-wife, as in, getting back on his feet He just bought a house. He needs to focus on him right now and I obviously need to focus on myself and get my s**t back together,” Britni said during an episode of Challenge Mania podcast.

“We both need to honestly love ourselves a little bit more before we can try to even give more to each other,” she said.

Four years later, it appears Britni has found love and happiness, with plans for marriage in October 2023. Congratulations to the newly-engaged couple!

