The Challenge star Derrick Kosinski marries Nicole Gruman with castmates attending NY wedding

Derrick Kosinski married Nicole Gruman after getting engaged last year. Pic credit: MTV’s The Challenge/YouTube

Another of The Challenge OGs is off the market, as longtime competitor Derrick Kosinski has officially tied the knot!

The 38-year-old reality TV star married Nicole Gruman in a New York wedding that featured multiple castmates in attendance, including one who initially set the couple up.

That was none other than Jenna Compono, who introduced them over four years ago. After three years of dating, Derrick proposed last year.

According to E! News, Derrick and Nicole married this past Friday in a traditional wedding held in Long Island, New York, with Jenna and her husband, Zach Nichols, among the Challenge stars in attendance.

Based on E!’s report, Gruman wore a beautiful white wedding dress and had her hair styled by luxury bridal hair stylist Senada K. Ceka.

“I’m very excited that I get to marry and spend my life with the person who makes me laugh, takes care of me and is my absolute best friend,” Nicole said of her wedding. “I love doing life with D and I can’t wait to see what the future has in store for us.”

Derrick is excited for what marriage will bring

Derrick Kosinski, a Road Rules: X-Treme star who appeared in 10 regular seasons of MTV’s The Challenge, won three of those seasons. More recently, he’s appeared in all three seasons of the Paramount Plus spinoff, The Challenge: All Stars, reaching the final in his first season.

In his third season, he nearly reached another final and mentioned how he was competing for his family a few times. He ended up in the elimination in Episode 9, calling out Nehemiah Clark for a Pole Wrestle. However, Nehemiah upped his competitive intensity, defeating his All Stars rival to send him home.

“I took a shot for my family. I thought it was the right one. Nope, wasn’t. So I’m out,” he said before taking off his All Stars jersey and leaving The Arena.

However, he’s now taken a huge step for his family and future, marrying Nicole Gruman, a nurse from West Virginia, this past Friday at a wedding near Long Island, New York.

On the big day, Derrick shared a pre-wedding photo featuring friends and family, referring to it as “The Storm before the Calm.” Among the individuals pictured and tagged are his three-time Challenge All-Stars castmate, Darrell Taylor.

“See you at the altar in your white dress @nicolekosinski_,” his caption said.

Based on his comments to E! News, Derrick is excited for all that married life brings his way, including a honeymoon and growing their family even more.

“A lot of things excite me about marrying Nicole!” Derrick said. “Aside from continuing to build our home together, the thought of extending our family tree, traveling to the next new adventure—whether it’s on the next Target run or our honeymoon to St. Lucia—I’m excited to do all the laughing along the way!”

Monsters and Critics previously reported about Derrick’s proposal to Nicole, which arrived last January at West Virginia’s Coopers Rock State Forest, a favorite hiking spot for the couple. Per E! News, the couple dated for three years before the proposal.

“Ready for the next chapter…I love you,” Derrick wrote on his post featuring a photo of him with Nicole, which she re-shared on her IG page.

Wedding included Challenge OGs among guests

Several months ago, Derrick and Nicole were amongst the guests for Derrick’s Challenge castmates’ wedding as Jenna and Zach tied the knot for a second time. Their 2022 wedding, also in New York, was a larger ceremony with more castmates, friends, and family than their mini-wedding in 2021.

Also at Derrick’s wedding were fellow All Stars, Mark Long, Darrell, KellyAnne Judd, Veronica Portillo, and Yes Duffy, as well as a blast from the past, three-time Challenge winner Kenny Santucci.

Emily Longeretta, a superfan of The Challenge, Variety writer, and podcast co-host with Mark Long, shared some snaps from the wedding on her IG Story, along with a video of the OGs having some fun (below).

“My hope for our wedding day was for us to be surrounded by our favorite people who have given us much love and support upon our journey together,” Nicole Gruman said of the special event. “It was most important to me that the whole wedding planning process focused on the love Derrick and I have for one another.”

The wedding planning came courtesy of Eventful Days with Heartfelt Studios capturing the occasion. Based on E!’s report, the event included custom signage from Scripted Swirls and an AG Walls of Beauty flower wall, with guests also enjoying a photo booth from TapSnap.

The Challenge Season 38 is TBA on MTV. The Challenge: All Stars episodes are available on Paramount Plus.