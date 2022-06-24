The Challenge: All Stars 3’s Veronica Portillo shows off tough injury, teases starting an OnlyFans

Veronica Portillo becomes emotional during her confessional in The Challenge: All Stars 3, Episode 8. Pic credit: Paramount+

While the OGs competing in The Challenge: All Stars 3 spinoff show are battle-tested after previous seasons on MTV’s show, many have aged, which often makes injuries more likely to occur.

That was the case for several cast members, including Tina Bridges, Melinda Collins, and Veronica Portillo. During the season, Veronica suffered a clumsy fall, bringing her a difficult injury.

The former Road Rules star shared an image of that injury and reacted after the latest episode arrived, with several of her castmates also commenting.

This report will contain spoilers for The Challenge: All Stars 3 through Episode 8.

Veronica shows off her All Stars 3 injury

Injuries are a part of the game when it comes to competing on The Challenge, and unfortunately for three-time winner Veronica Portillo, one sealed her fate in All Stars 3, Episode 8.

At the daily challenge site, host TJ Lavin asked Veronica what had happened to her. She mentioned that when walking downstairs in the house, she missed some steps and tripped. The fall banged up and bruised her foot badly, resulting in her needing to get checked out.

TJ informed her that she had a broken toe, and as much as she might want to continue, they couldn’t allow her to compete with that injury. So that meant her time on All Stars 3 was done, with the final ever so close.

She tweeted about the injury several days after the episode arrived on Paramount Plus, indicting “Pizza & Crocs” did her “dirty.” Still, she is hoping for an “injury-free season” in her future.

Along with tweeting a photo showing her bruised foot, she joked about starting an OnlyFans for her “cute a** toes.”

Pizza & Crocs did me dirty this season. Hoping for an injury-free season in my future soon. Thanks for riding with me ❤️ In the meantime, I will work on healing this foot & maybe start an #onlyfans for my cute ass toes 😉 #TheChallengeAllStars3 pic.twitter.com/WziNSeLz0v — Veronica Portillo. (@v_cakes) June 24, 2022

Veronica’s injury was one of several that sent cast members home via medical disqualification during All Stars 3. Earlier in the season, Melinda Collins had to bow out due to aggravating her ankle injury from the All Stars 2 final, while Tina Bridges broke her hand or wrist during a daily challenge.

Regarding OnlyFans, she may be joking, although several cast members from The Challenge past and present are on the platform sharing exclusive content. Among them are Britni Thornton, Melissa Reeves, and Tori Deal.

Veronica’s All Stars 3 castmate Kailah Casillas is also on the platform and recently announced she joined exclusive content site Fanvue, which offers additional pics and videos and ways for fans to interact with her.

Veronica reacts to OG castmates’ comments about injury

After Veronica’s unfortunate medical diagnosis arrived in Episode 8, castmates gathered around to offer hugs and support as they bid her farewell from the season. Several All Stars 3 OGs also commented online about the situation, with Veronica reacting to them.

Nia Moore said the worst part of the season was the four women who had to leave due to injury or family emergencies. Jemmye Carroll left in the same episode as Tina due to a family emergency with her father.

Veronica replied that everything happens for a reason and expressed how proud she was of Nia for making it as far as she did in the game despite “fears, self-doubt, and stressors in the outside world.”

Pic credit: @v_cakes/Instagram

Veronica’s castmate Brad Fiorenza was shown comforting and encouraging Nia during part of All Stars 3, Episode 8, as Nia was fearful about participating in the daily challenge.

Brad tweeted to let Veronica know she did incredible during her All Stars 3 run, and it was great to reconnect with his former castmate. Brad also mentioned it was hard to watch her “unfortunate fate” again with the pizza, but next season would be hers.

Based on Veronica’s reply to his tweet, Brad was “supportive” during her “toe incident.”

Pic credit: @v_cakes/Twitter

Veronica and Brad appeared together during MTV’s The Challenge: Final Reckoning season, where Brad teamed up with Kyle Christie and Veronica was with CT Tamburello.

The season featured drama with Brad and his then-girlfriend Britni Thornton involved in alleged cheating with her ex, Chuck Mowery, and Veronica trying to navigate the game while feeling CT wasn’t being supportive of her as a teammate.

The Challenge: All Stars 3 episodes arrive Wednesdays on Paramount Plus.