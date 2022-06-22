Kailah Casillas poses in black lingerie for Fanvue announcement

Kailah Casillas during The Challenge: All Stars 3 season. Pic credit: Paramount+

The Challenge’s Kailah Casillas announced to her followers that she’s officially joined Fanvue, giving her fans more ways to see and interact with her.

She used a provocative preview image to entice new subscribers to the platform, showing off some skimpy black lingerie just ahead of the latest episode of All Stars 3 arriving for viewers.

The move comes weeks after one of her former co-stars and rivals also opted to start using a new subscriber-based platform for exclusive content, which could be a direction other Challengers go in.

Kailah reveals she’s joined the Fanvue platform

Posing in a black bra and panties with bunny ears atop her hand, Kailah Casillas showed off a selfie preview of what fans can expect to see from her Fanvue page.

The website provides an alternative platform to the popular OnlyFans site, where fans can view pictures and videos of their favorite stars, including Kailah.

In her caption, Kailah explained fans can check out her “latest shoot” and “other alternative content.” She also revealed she’d be on the platform for an hour to answer any fans’ questions live.

Pic credit: @kailah_casillas/Instagram

In addition to sharing an Instagram post, Kailah went on her Instagram Story to record some video clips (below), answering some frequently asked questions about the Fanvue site.

She revealed she’d be posting all the content that isn’t available on any of her other platforms. Kailah also mentioned that she’d be answering some fan questions and has yet to answer any about her All Stars 3 season anywhere else.

Based on details on Kailah’s Fanvue page, the current subscription cost is $8.99 monthly. The page description indicates that subscribers can get full-length videos, “Costume requests & customs,” “Cosplay,” and “Foot play & fetish content.”

Kailah currently appears on The Challenge: All Stars 3 season as one of the OGs competing for a shot at big prize money. Before that, she debuted on Real World: Go Big or Go Home.

Her previous Challenge seasons included Invasion of the Champions, XXX: Dirty 30, Vendettas, Final Reckoning, and Total Madness, with Kailah’s only appearance in a final during Vendettas.

Challenge stars shifting away from OnlyFans?

In addition to Fanvue, Kailah also maintains an OnlyFans page which features “Sexy shoots from home and secret vacations” and currently costs $5.99 per month.

However, her move to FanVue comes several weeks after her former castmate and rival, Melissa Reeves, made a similar announcement. Reeves, who famously fought with Kailah during Final Reckoning and reached the final in Total Madness, revealed she’d joined the Unfiltrd platform.

However, it’s unknown if Melissa decided to continue using the platform or opted to stop posting exclusive content there. As of this report, her original Instagram page reporting the announcement no longer has the caption revealing she’d joined Unfiltrd.

Despite that, it seems many stars may be deciding to try other platforms in addition to OnlyFans to diversify their income streams. Some also use Patreon to generate recurring subscriber revenue away from reality TV. Now Fanvue and Unfiltrd are also popping up.

So far, there haven’t been any other Challenge stars making similar announcements to Kailah or Melissa, but they could be on the way in the future. Other Challengers who joined OnlyFans in the past year or so include Kailah and Melissa’s castmates Tori Deal, Amanda Garcia, and Amber Borzotra.

The Challenge: All Stars 3 episodes arrive Wednesdays on Paramount Plus. The Challenge Season 38 is TBA for MTV.