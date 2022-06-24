The Challenge alum Britni Thornton poses nude as wood nymph

Britni Thornton during The Challenge: Final Reckoning season. Pic credit: Paramount+

Former The Challenge star Britni Thornton went nude for part of a recent photoshoot straight from Fairy-Tale Lane. The former Ex on the Beach contestant was also in wood nymph mode for the latest picture series, wearing unique ears.

It was the latest scorching photo for Britni, who’s been known to set thirst traps for fans and followers, some of which feature her former Challenge co-stars and friends.

A previous image saw her present an almost completely bare rear view in a skimpy thong bikini, while the latest image took things to a different level with a slight fairytale cosplay theme.

Britni Thornton nude as wood nymph from Fairy-Tale Lane

While many of Britni Thornton’s photos have featured her in tiny bikinis or skimpy lingerie, her latest featured a thin summer dress. However, she only wore that dress in two pictures for her latest series.

The first photo was a jaw-dropping reveal as the former Challenger posed with the dress acting as a thin blanket for her to sit on while baring it all. Despite being nude, Britni strategically covered herself up to not present a truly NSFW image on the Gram.

Along with baring it all, Britni is cosplaying in a fantasy fairytale theme. She’s accessorized with cute nymph ears and a crown featuring dangling charms. In her first shot, she rests one hand against the side of her head and hair while looking off to the side and smirking.

Additional photos feature Britni in a beautiful white summer dress with a floral pattern. Her nymph ears are in full effect in all three images, and the extensive artwork on her left arm is quite visible.

“Don’t be boring, be a wood nymph,” she wrote in her caption, suggesting to check out the entire shoot at the link in her IG bio.

She’s geotagged The House on Fairy-Tale Lane as her location and credited Mandaline Photography for capturing the sizzling images.

Britni previously posed topless with castmates

It’s not the first time Britni Thornton has gone nude for an IG photo series, and it likely won’t be the last. Weeks ago, she and castmates Natalie Negrotti and Melissa Reeves linked up in Miami, Florida, for a topless photo together.

The three women strategically kept their arms or hands wrapped across their chests to not reveal too much in the Instagram photo. However, racier photos were likely available through their various exclusive content platforms.

All three women have been part of the OnlyFans platform, where they offer exclusive content to their subscribers. As of this report, Britni’s OnlyFans remains active with a monthly subscription price of $30 per month and a Father’s Day week sale price of $22.50.

“Finally a place I can’t get flagged for being proud of the booty! I don’t know why people freak out over a self lovin hippie. So this page is dedicated to expressing myself freely! Let’s have some fun, gang🥰😘,” her OF description reads.

Britni, 31, last appeared on MTV’s The Challenge: Final Reckoning along with her ex-boyfriend Chuck Mowery. Since then, she’s been focused on enjoying her life and promoting content to support her lifestyle. Fans hope to one day see her return to the competition series to see if she can advance farther than her previous seasons.

The Challenge Season 38 is TBA on MTV. The Challenge: All Stars 3 episodes arrive Wednesdays on Paramount Plus.