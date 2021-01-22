The Challenge star Derrick Kosinski is officially engaged to Nicole Gruman

One of The Challenge’s veteran stars and former winners, Derrick Kosinski, recently revealed that he is ready to settle down with his girlfriend.

As of Wednesday, Kosinski revealed that he and Nicole Gruman are engaged and ready to begin the next chapter of their life together.

While Derrick shared an Instagram post with his fiancee showing off her ring, more details arrived about how the romantic proposal went down.

Derrick Kosinski and Nicole Gruman are officially engaged

On Wednesday, January 20, Derrick took to Instagram to share his big announcement. He posted several images of him and his new fiancee, with her showing off the fancy engagement ring he gave her.

“Ready for the next chapter…I love you,” Derrick wrote in the caption for his post, referring to his 26-year-old girlfriend, Nicole Gruman.

That brought in some of The Challenge stars past and present to offer the couple congratulations and well wishes.

“yeah buddy congrats !!!!” The Challenge’s Cory Wharton wrote.

“Congratulations my man!!!! 👏🏼” Double Agents competitor Kyle Christie commented.

“Ahhhh Congrats!!!! All the best to u and ur growing fam!!!!🤩💕👍🏽” Theresa Jones wrote to Derrick.

“Awww so happy for you two! Congrats!” Ashley Kelsey commented on Derrick’s post.

“Wow wow wow 💗💗💗 Congratulations,” Kelly Anne Judd wrote.

Other stars from The Challenge who offered congratulatory comments included Tori Deal, Tori Hall Gwinn, Mark Long, Veronica Portillo, Darrell Taylor, and Kam Williams.

Derrick proposed at the couple’s hiking spot

According to Us Weekly, the 37-year-old Derrick Kosinski set up a romantic proposal this past Tuesday at Coopers Rock State Forest in West Virginia, a spot where the couple enjoys hiking together.

“He had a set up with rose petals in a heart shape, a ‘Marry Me’ sign and played the song, ‘A Thousand Years,'” New York native Gruman shared with Us Weekly. “It was really romantic and sweet. I’m so excited for our future together,” she said.

Us Weekly also indicated that Derrick got down on one knee in the snow to propose.

Based on the report, it was actually another star from The Challenge, Jenna Compono, who originally set Derrick and Nicole up with one another.

Derrick, a co-host for Challenge Mania Podcast with Scott Yager, has been dating Nicole for three years now and said that he fell more in love with her during the pandemic.

“She’s the real champ,” Derrick said of his fiancee. “I’ve been home recording podcasts while she’s been fighting a real-life horror movie-like pandemic. I love her, I’m proud of her and I admire her.”

“I have a huge amount of respect for all the healthcare workers who stay quiet and modest and just put their head down and go to work without complaining, especially this one,” Derrick added.

He also indicated that Nicole and his 12-year-old son, whom he shares with his ex-wife, “have a great relationship” as they “laugh together like two goofballs.”

“I’m excited for our fun-filled future together,” Derrick said with regards to the next chapter in his and Nicole’s relationship.

Derrick first debuted on MTV’s Road Rules: X-Treme in 2004, before transitioning to MTV’s Battle of the Sexes 2 season of The Challenge. He appeared on a total of 10 seasons and was a winner on The Inferno 3, The Island, and The Ruins.

Many fans of The Challenge will be rooting for Derrick Kosinski in this next journey in his life, while there’s also hope that he may appear on the anticipated Challenge OG’s season set to film in 2021.

The Challenge airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.