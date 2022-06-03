The Challenge 38 spoilers: Insider reveals several cast members have left filming location

TJ Lavin with some of the cast members from The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies. Pic credit: MTV

The latest of The Challenge 38 spoilers online have suggested that several cast members have left the new season’s filming location, Argentina.

These new rumors arrived days after filming resumed for MTV’s competition series. The show’s filming got paused for several days due to speculation that a cast member tested positive for COVID-19.

This report will contain some spoilers for the upcoming season of The Challenge, including the names of main and alternate cast members.

Three cast members left The Challenge filming location

Spoilers have been arriving quite often regarding MTV’s The Challenge Season 38. Last month, cast members departed for Argentina, which is the new season’s filming location. However, cast members have been added or removed from the online spoilers since then.

In the latest update, @mtvchallengeinsider on Instagram and other fan accounts have revealed three cast members who were alternates for Season 38 and have now left Argentina.

Based on the online spoilers (below), those individuals were Spies, Lies & Allies rookie Corey Lay (12 Dates of Christmas) and Season 38 newcomers Thimna Shooto & Libhongolethu “Libho” Geza from Love Island South Africa.

Corey was making his return to the show after competing in Season 37. Several weeks ago, he commented that he was no longer friends with his castmate, Michaela Bradshaw, with fans speculating it was due to her deciding not to go on The Challenge.

Initially, it was believed Michaela and Corey were set to team up as allies based on the Ride or Dies theme for Season 38. However, once Michaela dropped out of the cast due to her financial situation with a new job, it meant Corey didn’t have a partner.

Only one rookie returning from Spies, Lies & Allies?

Fans saw a variety of American and international rookies as part of the Spies, Lies & Allies season on MTV. Among them were Survivor Romania’s Emy Alupei and Emanual Neagu, Big Brother Nigeria’s Esther Agunbiade and Tacha Akide, and Survivor Spain’s Logan Sampedro.

However, the current spoilers at a Vevmo forum indicate only one rookie is returning from Season 37, as Survivor’s Michele Fitzgerald is part of the main cast list. Based on the spoilers, it would appear she’ll team up with her ally, Survivor star Jay Starrett, a two-time competitor on MTV’s show.

Jay appeared in the Total Madness and Double Agents, giving some impressive performances in eliminations, including that shocking upset over Chris “CT” Tamburello. Michele also won her first elimination as a rookie, teaming up with Corey to defeat Michaela Bradshaw and teammate Renan Hellemans.

As far as Emy and Emanuel, it’s believed they were dropped from the cast at the airport due to Emy’s previous explicit performance on X Factor Romania.

As of right now, spoilers haven’t arrived regarding any elimination results for Season 38, but it’s believed they will probably start hitting the internet soon.

The Challenge Season 38 is TBA on MTV. The Challenge: All Stars 3 episodes arrive Wednesdays on Paramount Plus.