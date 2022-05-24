The Challenge spoilers: Spies, Lies & Allies castmates removed from Season 38 due to performance controversy

The cast for The Challenge Season 38 continues to change by the day as filming approaches. Pic credit: MTV

The Challenge spoilers for the cast of MTV’s Season 38 have been moving fast, as individuals are dropped and added to the potential competitors on the show.

Spies, Lies & Allies finalist Emy Alupei was recently dropped from the show along with her castmate. At the same time, former champion Turabi “Turbo” Camkiran will make his return after a volatile performance on War of the Worlds 2.

This report includes other spoilers for the upcoming season of MTV’s The Challenge Season 38, such as the names of other cast members joining the show.

Spies, Lies & Allies rookies won’t return for Season 38

Thanks to regular updates on Twitter and Instagram, spoilers are arriving about the cast for MTV’s The Challenge Season 38, which will begin filming in the next few weeks.

A list of rookies and veteran cast members arrived this weekend based on details of individuals departing for Argentina to begin filming. Among them were Spies, Lies & Allies rookies Emy Alupei and Emanuel Neagu, who originally appeared on Survivor Romania.

However, it only took less than a day for updates to start coming in, and one of the latest suggests Emy and Emanuel are no longer part of the cast.

Based on a tweet from @GamerVev, the duo was “dropped at the airport” due to Emy’s explicit performance during her appearance on X Factor Romania years ago.

Pic credit: @GamerVev/Twitter

Emy’s performance on the reality TV show involved her giving her version of a Nicki Minaj rap song and using racial slurs that were part of the lyrics. It was something fans brought up during the Spies, Lies & Allies season, questioning why Emy would be on the show or get invited back.

Now it appears that production for The Challenge has decided to keep her off the show due to that explicit performance, but it’s unknown if this is permanent or just for a few seasons.

Former champion returning to The Challenge

Last week, Monsters & Critics reported on the rumors that former Challenge champ Turabi “Turbo” Camkiran might return to the show after three seasons away.

Turbo shared several highlight videos from his time on The Challenge on his Instagram page, which seemed curious considering he’d been away from the show for a while and hadn’t mentioned it much on social media.

On Monday, @mtvchallengeinsider (@GamerVev on Twitter) shared an Instagram post confirming that Turbo is headed to Argentina with his girlfriend Tamara Alfaro for Season 38.

Pic credit: @mtvchallengeinsider/Instagram

Turbo last appeared on The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2 season, where he was part of the American team. He and castmate Jordan Wiseley got into a heated verbal altercation during the season, where Turbo was ready to get physical, requiring security to hold him back.

While he was taken away to a hotel to cool down, he had made threats toward security and Jordan, resulting in him getting kicked off the season.

Some fans wondered if he’d ever be allowed to return, and it appears that production has given him enough time away to reflect on his previous altercation. He now joins a cast that also includes seven-time champion Johnny Bananas and recent champs Amber Borzotra and Kaycee Clark.

The Challenge Season 38 is TBA on MTV. The Challenge: All Stars 3 episodes arrive Wednesdays on Paramount Plus.