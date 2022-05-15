The Challenge rumors: Cast member shares reasons they dropped out of Season 38

Host TJ Lavin addresses cast members of The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies. Pic credit: MTV

With The Challenge rumors swirling about who will be on the cast of Season 38 of MTV’s show, several cast members are sharing more details about their status for the show.

That includes one former finalist and a rookie from Spies, Lies & Allies, who many fans were ready to see return to the game. However, sometimes life circumstances get in the way of going away for the show’s filming, as the Season 37 rookie shared.

This report may contain some light spoilers from Season 37 and about the cast for Season 38 of MTV’s The Challenge.

The Challenge competitor confirms she won’t be on Season 38

Taking to her Instagram on Saturday, former Survivor star Michaela Bradshaw confirmed that she will not be part of the cast for MTV’s The Challenge Season 38. The Spies, Lies & Allies rookie said she had “a list” of reasons why she won’t be on the show.

“This time, I made a title for my list, so there’s no room for confusion because we see what happens when folks get confused,” she joked in the IG video.

“It’s titled, ‘Why I Said No to Season 38.’ So anywho, number one reason: Immediate deficit. I started a new job that I really, really like. I love the company, but I started a new job at the beginning of the year. I took a sign-on bonus because of some extenuating circumstances that have nothing to do with me. I was basically in a position to either go on The Challenge and leave the job or stay on the job and not go on this season of The Challenge,” Michaela explained.

Michaela shared that if she chose to go on The Challenge, she’d have to pay back the signing bonus. She said that unless she made it “deep in the game,” that bonus would’ve been more than she’d get from MTV’s show.

“I would’ve been paying money to do the show, and not just paying money but then coming back and having to find more income,” she added.

She said her second reason for not doing Season 38 was “self-awareness,” sharing that a contributing factor to her losing on three reality TV these shows was putting others’ interests before her own.

“I need to find a way to turn on selfishness and turn on savageness,” Michaela said.

She mentioned that she was “torn” and felt bad saying no to Season 38 because it impacted someone else’s ability to go on the show. She said the fact she was going to risk her livelihood for someone else’s situation was an indicator to her she’s not “selfish and savage enough.”

Based on The Challenge spoilers online, Michaela was likely referring to whoever got cast as her partner for the upcoming season.

Her final reason for not going on The Challenge season was long-term planning.

“From my perspective, a no right now is not a no forever,” she explained, adding she’s setting herself up to have “more flexibility in the future.”

“I think I will get there sooner than later. It’s just a matter of making an adult decision, putting myself first, and considering all the things that I have in motion right now,” she said.

“Those of you who are disappointed, I’m disappointed with you, but we just gonna have to keep it rollin’ unless y’all gonna pay my bills,” Michaela added.

Rumors originally suggested contract demands were issue

Monsters & Critics previously reported on speculation that Michaela dropped out of Season 38 due to her “crazy contract demands,” as she was asking for more pay than production was willing to give a cast member for their second appearance on the show.

Based on Michaela’s new video, it makes sense that she was negotiating what’s best for her, based on the fact she’d have to pay back that signing bonus. If it would cost her money to appear on the show with no guarantees of advancing far in the game, it’s not the best business decision.

It also wasn’t the best life decision based on Michaela’s comments, as she’s still working on being “selfish and savage.” That may come with experience, as she seems capable of advancing far in The Challenge in the future.

In addition to Michaela confirming she’s out of Season 38, another cast member may have confirmed he’s out. Former War of the Worlds finalist Theo Campbell also shared a message purportedly from someone connected to The Challenge casting. It indicated they fought for Theo to get a spot on the show, but unfortunately, they couldn’t make it work for Season 38.

The Challenge Season 38 is TBA for MTV. The Challenge: All Stars 3 episodes arrive Thursdays on Paramount Plus.