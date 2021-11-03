The Challenge 37: Fans react to castmates’ unaired shower scene from Aftermath sneak peek

The Challenge stars Josh Martinez and Nany Gonzalez react to Spies, Lies & Allies unaired footage on the Aftermath show. Pic credit: MTV

A potentially unaired shower scene involving two of The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies stars has drawn reactions from fans after seeing more of the showmance.

That footage arrived during a recent sneak peek of The Challenge: Aftermath show, set to debut after Episode 13 of MTV’s reality competition series.

Host Devyn Simone isn’t letting the cast member there for the Aftermath show off the hook either, as she’s trying to get the full story on what was going on.

Shower scene discussed on Aftermath show

It’s no secret to viewers by now that Tori Deal and Emanuel Neagu have a showmance going on during the Spies, Lies & Allies season. While Emanuel seemed to have a thing with fellow rookie Michele Fitzgerald, he moved on to Tori after Michele’s elimination.

Based on footage in the episodes, the two have enjoyed some goofy fun together, including a recent pool scene and other mayhem around The Challenge headquarters. They’re also part of the powerful Emerald team, which has won three-straight missions heading into Season 37’s Episode 13.

A clip from The Challenge: Aftermath show, which arrives on Wednesday, November 3 after the episode, features host Devyn Simone bringing up a shower scene.

In the scene (shown below), Big T Fazakerley walks in on Tori doing something with Emanuel in a shower. While Tori is fully-clothed, Emanuel is not.

“Tori, it seems like Emanuel felt comfortable with you because we see you helping him in the shower?” Devyn asks before revealing the clip.

“What were we seeing there, Tori?” Devyn starts to ask after castmates there, including Nany Gonzalez, seemed surprised by the clip.

Tori tries to downplay the scene, joking to Devyn that she was trying to work on her “international affairs,” which brings laughter from castmates, including Josh Martinez.

Fans can catch the full Aftermath episode on MTV’s The Challenge YouTube channel right after Spies, Lies & Allies airs on MTV.

Fans react to Tori and Emanuel’s scene

As fans saw in previous seasons, Tori was linked to several other Challenge castmates, including Fessy Shafaat and Jordan Wiseley.

Her most serious showmance was with Jordan, to whom she was engaged to be married during a few seasons. That fell apart, with the two ultimately breaking things off just before the airing of Season 36, Double Agents.

With Jordan out of the picture, some fans still can’t help but draw comparisons between him and Tori’s new Challenge showmance, Emanuel.

“Emanuel gets compared to Jordan all the time but he seems more fun,” one fan mentioned on the IG post.

Another fan pointed out that Tori’s focus may be what’s keeping her from winning a final on The Challenge.

Other fans stepped up in defense of Tori, saying she’s living her best life and enjoying herself on the show.

Another brought up how some fans commented, “Tori is for the streets,” by reminding people that Tori’s castmate Kyle Christie has hooked up with multiple cast members during previous seasons.

Lastly, a fan told the haters to stop because Tori is just a “goofy Pisces,” so she’s having her fun while appearing on The Challenge.

As of this report, it doesn’t appear that the footage shown in the clip above will be part of Spies, Lies & Allies Episode 13. However, it seems that Aftermath host Devyn Simone will do her best to get to the bottom of what’s going on with Tori and Emanuel in that shower scene.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.