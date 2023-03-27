The Bachelorette’s Katie Thurston reveals her favorite position while giving a dating update

Katie Thurston is not holding back on her latest life update.

Katie first made her splash in Bachelor Nation on Matt James’ season of The Bachelor, where she memorably made her NSFW limo entrance.

As she headed in to lead her own season of The Bachelorette later that year, Katie kept her authentic sense of humor that fans had fallen in love with.

Now that she has stepped out of the reality TV spotlight, Katie has been delving into her comedy career, currently performing solo shows around the U.S.

When she has a bit of downtime, the former Bachelorette gives fans the opportunity to ask her questions in the form of an Instagram Story Q&A.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Most recently, Katie had a few inquiries that she couldn’t help but answer in a clever way.

Fans were not shy to hold back their questions, with one asking Katie what her “favorite position” is.

While the question could have been interpreted in a variety of different ways, she chose to exude some “boss energy” with her answer.

“CEO,” Katie replied, as she shared a photo of her smiling to the side with a glass of red wine in hand.

Katie Thurston gives a clever reply to a fan question on Instagram. Pic credit: @thekatiethurston/Instagram

It simply wouldn’t be a Q&A without an inquisition about Katie’s love life, especially since she has been on the low about her dating situation since breaking things off with former contestant John Hersey.

While Katie got engaged to Blake Moynes on the finale of her season, they broke up shortly after the show aired, and Katie went on to date one of the contestants that she had sent home fairly early in the competition. Katie and John announced their breakup in June 2022, however, after less than a year of dating.

After one follower asked Katie if she was dating anyone, Katie decided to keep her answer pretty hazy.

“Shh…,” she wrote back, accompanied by a photo of her cat laying on a pair of sneakers.

Katie keeps quiet about her dating life after being questioned. Pic credit: @thekatiethurston/Instagram

Katie’s response was clearly too vague to make any assumptions, but if there’s one thing Bachelor Nation has been known to do, it’s figure out who a fellow franchise member may be in cahoots with.

This was particularly true in January when some fans seemed to think Katie may have been “soft launching” a relationship with The Circle and Perfect Match star, Nick Uhlenhuth.

However, in terms of what Katie shares on social media, it seems she is choosing to focus on her career as a comedian at the moment — rather than the ins and outs of her love life.

Katie focuses on her comedy career after The Bachelorette

From behind the camera to behind the mic, Katie has put her quick wit to good use in her new stand-up career.

She has been traveling to different cities around the U.S. to perform her own comedy shows, making sure to keep her fans updated by uploading condensed clips of her sets to her Instagram feed.

Katie has truly been pushing the boundaries in her shows, making sure to put a bit of Bachelor content in them for all the sure-to-be fans in the audience.

She has described the feeling of making people laugh as a “high” she “wants to keep experiencing,” which she felt she lost while appearing on reality television and going through the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, with comedy back in her life, she’s now back to feeling like the “real her” again.

The Bachelorette premieres on Monday, June 26 at 9/8c on ABC.