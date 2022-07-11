The Bachelorette star Katie Thurston reveals John Hersey dumped her

Katie Thurston reveals news to fans. Pic credit: ABC

Katie Thurston has been in the Bachelor franchise headlines a great deal the past couple of weeks after her break-up with fellow Bachelor alum John Hersey.

While Bachelor fans continue to speculate what exactly happened between the duo, Katie and John haven’t said much since they both announced their split in very different manners.

After Katie’s extremely short, four-word break-up line on social media and John’s heartfelt, longer one, fans have been discussing who it was who did the breaking up.

Now Katie might be clarifying some things for Bachelor Nation fans as she hints she was the victim in the split as she doctored up a meme John posted to social media.

Katie Thurston hints John Hersey broke up with her

While many fans of the show have pointed their fingers at Katie as the one who broke it off with John, recent news might say otherwise.

Recently, John posted a meme to his Instagram account that showed Katie as a grim reaper going door-to-door with a huge knife.

The first three doors were already ajar and showed blood coming out of all three, with the Instagram handles of Greg Grippo, Andrew Spencer, and Michael Allio by the doors.

He then captioned the meme, “I call this one: @thekatiethurston woke up today and chose violence.”

Katie then reposted the meme and added to it. On the fourth door on Katie’s version, it read, “@johnalexhersey dumped me, as the reaper knocked on it.”

The other caption on the @bachelornation.scoop’s Instagram page stated, “Katie added an addition to John’s meme and reveals he was the one who dumped her.”

Bachelor Nation fans went crazy after seeing Katie’s meme addition revealing the news

The first three comments were all differing in opinion as viewers posted responses to what Katie added to the meme.

To start it off, one woman wrote, “Well I think we knew that already (laughing/crying face emoji) his nice response and her being pissed.”

Another fan was shocked by the news, as they claimed, “After how much he apparently pursued her this is surprising.”

Yet another didn’t think the meme addition was a big deal at all and wasn’t afraid to say so. That viewer declared, “I don’t get it. Because she’s answering questions? He thinks she’s being malicious? Nothing she’s written today strikes me as malicious or violent yet.”

Pic credit: @bachelornation.scoop/Instagram

Others had some more things to say after seeing the meme. One woman found Katie’s meme entertaining, while another was upset at John as she wrote, “Can he stop using her for attention. Go make a mojito.”

One woman even claimed she knew this news from the beginning because Katie’s short response seemed like she was the one who got dumped since it was to the point and made it look like she was angry. She posted, “I knew it….when she said ‘we are no longer together’, she seemed mad about it, like it wasn’t her choice.”

Pic credit: @bachelornation.scoop/Instagram

While this news seemed like a shock to some, others didn’t act too surprised because of how the initial announcements were written.

It seemed like Katie and John were okay while hanging out with their mutual friends at a fair, just days after their split; however, since that time, Katie went to Cabo to get away, and now she has rewritten John’s meme and reposted it to let fans know the truth.

