Is The Bachelorette’s Katie Thurston in a new relationship with this reality star?

Katie Thurston and this reality star may have started off the new year with a soft launch. Pic credit: ABC

Growing her comedy career may not be the only thing Katie Thurston is focusing on in the new year.

Katie formerly led Season 17 of The Bachelorette, where she ended the season with an engagement to her winner and late newcomer, Blake Moynes.

After the two called it quits only a few months after the show’s airing, Katie got into a new relationship with another one of her contestants, John Hersey. Katie and John also sadly called it off in June of 2022, where John said that the decision was “obviously not an easy one to make.”

However, it seems as if Katie may have sparked up a relationship with another reality star who hails from the third season of the hit Netflix series, The Circle.

The contestant, Nick Uhlenhuth, was seen partying next to Katie at a New Year’s Eve party over the weekend.

One photographer even snagged a photo of the two sharing a smooch.

Nick shared his own set of snaps from the event, which showed the two dancing with each other while seemingly enjoying the night.

“I couldn’t be more stoked for 2023. I truly think it’s gonna be an incredible year of personal growth and adventure. Buckle up!!!” Nick wrote in the caption.

Katie was seen holding a drink in her hand as she rocked a sparkly gold dress for the occasion.

The Instagram account @bachelorwhatever later shared an Instagram Story that included a repost of Nick’s photo of him and Katie, along with another shot of the two sharing a kiss in the same outfits.

Although it may not follow the guidelines to be an official “hard launch,” it definitely seems as if the two could be a potential pair.

What are fans saying about the reality TV crossover relationship?

When it comes to a love match between a former Bachelorette and a competition series contestant, well, some fans are clearly here for the reality television crossover.

On Nick’s set of photos from New Year’s, one commenter wrote, “Yessss he’s dating @thekatiethurston.”

“KATIE ❤️❤️❤️👏👏👏👏👏🔥🔥🔥🔥 i love this pair WOW,” another user said.

Comedian James Andre Jefferson Jr. even had a few thoughts on the topic. “You and Katie need to go on and make it offici… nvm let me stay out yo business but Yal look cute af together,” he wrote.

And, of course, it wouldn’t be complete without a comment from Katie Thurston herself. “Starting off 2023 with a bang,” she replied.

With Katie’s signature raunchy humor and a booming career in comedy on the horizon, her comment is one that can certainly be up for interpretation.

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus on ABC.