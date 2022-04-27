The Bachelorette’s Katie Thurston ‘melts’ for John Hersey 

Katie Thurston continues to fall more in love with John Hersey. Pic credit: ABC

Katie Thurston and John Hersey’s relationship is still going strong as the pair appear to fall more and more in love each day.

Recently, Katie shared a photo and a heartfelt caption to capture her affection for John.

John also had a playful response to Katie’s sweet post.

Katie Thurston enjoys a sweet treat with John Hersey

Katie Thurston took to Instagram to share a photo with John Hersey.

The couple posed under the blue sky in Pacific Beach while holding delicious ice cream cones.

John smiled at the camera for the photo while Katie planted a kiss on John’s forehead.

Referring to their scoops of ice cream in her caption, Katie wrote of John, “You make my heart melt,” along with a few emojis, including an ice cream cone emoji.

John Hersey expresses love for Katie Thurston

Katie’s friends, followers, and fellow Bachelor Nation stars enjoyed seeing her sweet display of affection towards John and flocked to the comment section to react.

John Hersey left two comments under the post, the first being about the type of ice cream he was holding in the picture.

John wrote, “+1 for mint chip.”

In his second comment, John put the focus back on Katie, writing, “Also I love you.”

Katie responded with a kiss emoji and wrote, “ily2 bb.”

John and Katie’s good friend Stephen Lovegrove commented while keeping with the “melting” theme of Katie’s caption.

He wrote, “melting in the club about this photo.”

Katie’s former The Bachelor Season 25 star Kit Keenan commented, “freaaaaking.”

Kyle Abrams, one of the stars of Love is Blind Season 2, dropped a comment showing approval of John’s choice of ice cream.

Kyle wrote, “Mint, he gets it.”

Pic credit: @thekatiethurston/Instagram

Katie and John appear to have become good friends with Kyle Abrams and Deepti Vempati from Love is Blind.

The four of them have linked up several times, including getting a fun photo together while at week one of the popular music festival Coachella.

Katie Thurston and Deepti Vempati have somewhat similar stories when it comes to how their time on a romance reality television show played out.

Both women chose to get engaged to one person from their season but then found a stronger connection with another man from their season after the show.

Deepti was engaged to Love is Blind’s notorious cast member Shake Chatterjee but decided she deserved better and chose not to marry him on their wedding day. Deepti now spends a lot of time with Kyle, who admitted that he wished he would have proposed to her.

For Katie, she was engaged to Blake Moynes, but the pair quickly split. Then, Katie entered a relationship with John, and the couple is still going strong.

