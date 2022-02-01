Katie Thurston ‘obsessed’ with John Hersey in dapper bartending photo

Katie Thurston is still head over heels in love with John Hersey. Pic credit: ABC

Katie Thurston and John Hersey still have the hots for one another as they continue to explore their romantic relationship.

Katie recently shared a handsome photo of her man in his element at the bar.

Katie Thurston reacts to dapper photo of John Hersey

Katie Thurston and John Hersey have had a unique relationship that has been met with lots of support as well as a bit of skepticism.

While some The Bachelorette viewers felt unsure of the potential overlap in the timeline of Katie’s relationship with John Hersey and ex-fiance Blake Moynes, others felt skeptical of Katie’s attraction to John.

In the past, Katie addressed feeling hurt by commenters who essentially tried to claim John Hersey didn’t have much physical attractiveness or sex appeal and that he came across more like a friend to Katie.

She was adamant about John’s handsomeness, and her recent post has put John Hersey’s attractiveness on full display.

Katie took to her Instagram stories and shared a quality photo of John Hersey working his job as a bartender.

In the photo, John stands in front of shelves covered with drinks. John wears all black and holds a glass in the photo while giving a smoldering look to the side.

Katie summed up her thoughts on her dashing man with one word, writing, “Obsessed.”

Pic credit: @thekatiethurston/Instagram

Katie Thurston and John Hersey vacation in Cabo San Lucas

Recently, Katie and John enjoyed a trip to gorgeous Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, and documented their travels.

The couple took the trip to celebrate Katie’s birthday, and she gushed about John being her favorite human.

While on the trip, Katie and John enjoyed lounging at the beach, drinking, whale watching, boat rides, riding ATVs, getting some sun in the winter, and many other fun, thrilling activities.

The couple has expressed having a lot to look forward to in this coming year as they continue to enjoy life together.

While Katie has recently been very vocal about her mental health and taking antidepressants, it seems boyfriend John Hersey has been a beacon of light amongst the challenges and struggles that come with being in the public eye after starring on The Bachelorette.

Hopefully, Katie and John’s love continues to grow and thrive in this coming year.

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus on ABC.