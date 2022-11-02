Katie Thurston in ‘runaway bride’ costume teases why she’s still single

Katie Thurston sings Taylor Swift lyrics in a Halloween costume. Pic credit: @thekatiethurston/Instagram

Katie Thurston put a creative twist on a wedding gown for her Halloween costume.

The Bachelorette Season 17 star shared a video in her costume as she embodied a “runaway bride.”

Katie also hinted that the costume represents why she’s still single.

The Bachelorette viewers had seen Katie in a wedding gown before when she went on a wedding-themed one-on-one date with Justin Glaze during her season of The Bachelorette.

Justin Glaze made it to Katie’s final two; however, Katie ultimately chose to get engaged to Blake Moynes.

Kate and Blake never made it down the aisle, calling off their engagement shortly after the season ended. Katie also dated The Bachelorette Season 17 contestant John Hersey, but he broke up with her leading to her current single status.

Katie Thurston wears wedding gown and sweatbands for Halloween

Katie took to Instagram to share a video in her Halloween costume.

The Bachelor Nation star looked tanned and dewy as she posed in a bedazzled white dress with thick straps and a low neckline. The white bodice was covered in glittering pearl embellishments.

Katie accessorized with a white veil, earrings, a sparkling necklace, and a giant ring on her finger.

Playing on the ‘runaway’ aspect of the runaway bride, Katie wore red, white, and blue sweatbands around her arms and head.

She placed her hair in an updo with curled wisps framing her face. Her makeup included a full brow, eyeshadow, and a berry lip.

Katie mouthed lyrics to Taylor Swift’s Anti-Hero as she said, “It’s me. Hi. I’m the problem. It’s me.”

Katie captioned the post, “Why I’m still #single – #runawaybride #taylorswift #halloween.”

Katie Thurston shares benefits of raw garlic

In a recent video, Katie Thurston attempted to educate followers on the health benefits of raw garlic.

She shared that she had been feeling sick, but some of her followers informed her that raw garlic could help. She admitted that she started feeling a lot better after using the garlic.

Katie demonstrated how she consumed the raw garlic by chopping it into pill size chunks and swallowing rather than chewing it. She then washed the garlic down with La Croix and ate crackers.

She captioned the post, “Google the benefits of eating raw garlic 🧄 #naturalmedicine.”

Katie also recently shared stunning photos from her beachside photoshoot.

Katie wore a glittering gown while posing by the seashore and in the water in San Diego, California.

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus on ABC.