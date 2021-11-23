The Bachelorette’s Katie Thurston has reconnected with John Hersey after Blake Moynes split

It seems like Katie Thurston just announced that she’s dating John Hersey, one of the contestants from her season of The Bachelorette. Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelorette Season 17 star Katie Thurston may have just confirmed Bachelor Nation’s suspicions that she is dating one of her former contestants, John Hersey.

Katie has been using the release of Taylor Swift’s version of Red to express how she feels about the men on her season in a challenge she named 12 Days of Messy.

She dedicated each song from the album to a man in her season and it seems she has saved the best for last.

Before revealing which man got the last song, she uploaded an Instagram video to her story that almost felt like one of Taylor Swift’s new short films.

Katie Thurston shows adorable footage of her and John Hersey together

As Katie panned her camera across the inside of a small plane as the following lyrics went across the screen from Taylor Swift’s Begin Again: “I’ve been spending the last eight months / Thinking all love ever does is break and burn and end.”

Just as the word end hit the screen, she panned to none other than John Hersey who was piloting the plane.

Pic credit: @thekatiethurston/Instagram

The video then cut to Katie seated at a bar with John Hersey behind it.

Pic credit: @thekatiethurston/Instagram

Katie filmed John along with the lyrics, “But on a Wednesday in a cafe,” and then panned to the drink he had made her for “I watched it begin again.”

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

Pic credit: @thekatiethurston/Instagram

Both clips were fitting considering John is a bartender is and licensed to fly a plane.

Katie then uploaded a video of the literal beginning of their journey when they met on The Bachelorette.

“I’m John,” he said as he approached her, to which she responded, “John, nice to meet you.”

Pic credit: @thekatiethurston/Instagram

If viewers hadn’t remembered, John introduced himself with a heartfelt message to Katie.

He began, “The last couple of weeks have been insane. I’ve felt like I’ve been dreaming. I honestly thought I was gonna get out of this limo and see you and kinda snap out of it. But that is not the case at all. I feel like I’m dreaming twice as hard now.”

Katie seemed impressed and responded, “I feel the same way. So we’re on the same page.”

After exchanging pleasantries, Katie confessed how she felt about him when she thought he was out of earshot.

“Yeah that’s my type, I think that’s my type,” she said under her breath. John then turned around and she awkwardly tried to cover up her faux pas by saying, “Oh hiiiiii.”

She then wondered, “Did he hear me? Don’t know. Play it cool.”

This adorable moment led up to the big, unofficial announcement. She wrote that she officially dedicated Begin Again to John Hersey.

Pic credit: @thekatiethurston/Instagram

Based on the recent footage she provided and the song title, it’s safe to say that she’s ready to tell the world that she’s beginning her love story with John again.

The Bachelorette viewers suspected Katie Thurston was interested in John Hersey after Blake Moynes split

This doesn’t come as too much of a shock for the majority of Bachelor Nation.

For those who don’t remember John, he quickly became a fan favorite for his nice and compassionate personality.

Even though he didn’t make it far, he was rumored to have been in the top four, which says something about the chemistry they had.

Even before she and Blake split up, she had been spending time with John while Blake was away on a work trip.

Soon after that, Katie and Blake announced that they broke up.

Katie then received a bouquet of flowers that sleuthy Bachelorette viewers deduced were from John based on the handwriting on the card.

Now, it seems that Katie and John’s relationship is unofficially official!

The Bachelorette airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.