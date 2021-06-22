The Bachelorette: Reality Steve initially predicted eliminated contestant John Hersey would make it to the top four

Bachelorette viewers were devastated when John Hersey was sent home after he was initially projected to make it further. Pic credit: ABC

Bachelorette viewers were devastated when nice guy John Hersey went home earlier than they had hoped. Fans aren’t the only ones who initially thought John was going to make it further.

Bachelor spoiler spiller Reality Steve had initially slotted John Hersey in Katie’s top four.

After Reality Steve revealed his initial top four predictions, plenty of fans thought John was going to win the whole thing.

Bachelor Nation saw John as kind, which is an attribute Katie values, and saw that he has a strong sense of adventure with his extensive collection of skydiving videos.

However, John had only made it to the top 22 opposed to the top four.

Reality Steve corrected himself ahead of The Bachelorette premiere

While Reality Steve is rarely wrong, he admitted he dropped the ball when it came to his first round of final four projections.

“I was wrong about John making final 4,” Reality Steve admitted in a blog post on June 3. “He didn’t. He didn’t even make Top 8. So all the people who emailed me telling me there’s a ton of people convinced Katie’s with John, sorry, but that’s not the case. He’s not in her Top 4, let alone her top 8.”

John didn’t make it nearly as far as initially anticipated, but that’s what keeps the show interesting even for those immersed in spoilers.

Speaking of, the next two sections of this article will contain spoilers about the old and new projected top four.

Who Reality Steve initially projected to be in the top four with John Hersey

In addition to John, Reality Steve predicted that early favorite Greg Grippo and a Bachelorette veteran who has yet to make his entrance, Blake Moynes, would also be in the top four.

“Blake Moynes shows up rather early in the season, he of Clare/Tayshia’s season. Blake makes the final 4 along with Greg Grippo (the first impression rose recipient), and John Hersey. Those 3 I know. I’m not sure who the 4th guy is in the final 4 yet. I’ve heard names but nothing I’m confident about. Those three I am,” he spilled on his website.

However, Reality Steve has since altered these predictions after discovering that John wasn’t in fact in her top four.

Reality Steve’s latest Bachelorette top four projections

Reality Steve has maintained that Greg and Blake will be in Katie’s top four. However, he has also added two names to the men expected to receive hometown dates.

Reality Steve predicted that Andrew Spencer and Justin Glaze will join them.

Katie hit it off with both men from the first night. She joked around with Andrew about fake British accents and Justin Glaze snagged the first kiss of the night with his rose-inspired artwork.

Andrew has also already won a coveted group date rose.

Viewers will have to wait and see if Reality Steve’s new set of predictions are right or if he slipped up like he did with John.

The Bachelorette airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.