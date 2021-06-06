The Bachelorette spoilers: Is this Katie Thurston’s final four?

Who will be in Katie Thurston’s top four? Pic credit: ABC

Reality Steve has his second round of final four predictions for Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette.

Katie’s season premiere is just around the corner, and some are already itching to know how her season will end.

Luckily, we’re one step closer to figuring that out as Reality Steve has cast his prediction for who Katie’s top four men are.

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

Spoilers ahead, obvs.

Who is in Katie Thurston’s top four

Reality Steve revealed who he suspects is in the top four in a recent Instagram post.

He had already predicted that Blake Moynes and Greg Grippo were in her top four. Now he adds Justin Glaze and Andrew Spencer to the list.

Fans know Blake from Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams’s hybrid season of The Bachelorette. Blake got a rule-breaker reputation so it’s no surprise that he crashed Katie’s season without an invite.

It appears his efforts paid off as he reportedly at least made it to the top four.

Greg Grippo’s name has also been thrown around since spoilers reveal that he received Katie’s first impression rose.

However, Justin Glaze and Andrew Spencer are fairly new names in the realm of spoilers.

Based on his social media, Andrew seems to be a traveler with a sense of adventure.

Additionally, he appears to have a sense of humor like Katie based on his most recent Instagram post teasing the upcoming season of The Bachelorette.

Based on Justin’s social media, he’s a talented painter.

He has been showing off his artwork leading up to the premiere.

Reality Steve was wrong about his initial top four prediction

Reality Steve initially predicted three of Katie’s top four men. Blake and Greg were also a part of that first prediction, but he did suspect that John Hersey was also a part of her top four.

“Blake Moynes shows up rather early in the season, he of Clare/Tayshia’s season. Blake makes the final 4 along with Greg Grippo (the first impression rose recipient), and John Hersey. Those 3 I know. I’m not sure who the 4th guy is in the final 4 yet. I’ve heard names but nothing I’m confident about. Those three I am,” he spilled on his website.

However, Reality Steve later confessed that he was wrong about John and that John hadn’t even made the top eight.

“I was wrong about John making final 4,” Reality Steve admitted in a recent blog post. “He didn’t. He didn’t even make Top 8. So all the people who emailed me telling me there’s a ton of people convinced Katie’s with John, sorry, but that’s not the case. He’s not in her Top 4, let alone her top 8.”

Fans will have to wait for The Bachelorette to unfold to find out for sure.

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, June 7 at 8/7c on ABC