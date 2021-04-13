Videos The Bachelor 90 Day Fiance Real Housewives Teen Mom Duggars Big Brother MAFS Sister Wives Below Deck Jersey Shore LPBW Selling Sunset Survivor The Challenge The Voice
Bachelorette spoilers: Reality Steve reveals which man gets Katie Thurston’s first impression rose


Katie Thurston on The Bachelor
Katie Thurston’s season has an early frontrunner. Pic credit: ABC

Katie Thurston, Bachelorette hosts Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams, and the 25 men competing for Katie’s heart are currently in New Mexico filming the upcoming season of The Bachelorette.

Filming started in March, which means production is already a few episodes in. This means that the introductions, first cocktail party, and first rose ceremony were certainly filmed.

The cast was also recently announced so viewers are naturally curious about how Katie feels about the batch of men.

Monsters and Critics recently revealed which men were likely eliminated during the first rose ceremony.

Now, viewers want to know who Katie gave her first impression rose to.

Fortunately, Reality Steve has the answer.

Katie gave out her first impression rose

Katie’s season supposedly already has a frontrunner after she selected one man to receive the first impression rose.

Reality Steve revealed the name of this man on Twitter.

“Hey, a spoiler for Katie’s season! Greg Grippo received the first impression rose,” Reality Steve wrote.

Greg is a New Jersey native who is one of the younger men of this batch at 27.

While Greg has clearly made a good impression on Katie, he almost wasn’t going to be on this season.

Greg has history with the Bachelor franchise

Katie’s season wasn’t the first time that Greg was cast on The Bachelorette.

Greg was initially selected to be on Clare Crawley’s season of The Bachelorette. The season started filming in 2020 but had to be halted due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The men were cast before Clare Crawley was selected as the Bachelorette so some recasting was done during the hiatus to fit her specifications.

Greg was one of those men who were let go from Clare’s season.

Fortunately for him, he, as well as Karl, were selected to compete on Katie’s season.

If he had remained on Clare’s season, he wouldn’t have had the chance to meet Katie.

Additionally, the men on Clare’s season had a disjointed experience. After being sent home during the hiatus, the men returned to film with Clare leaving the show with Dale Moss just a few episodes in.

Tayshia Adams ended up stepping in as the Bachelorette and had to quickly get to know the remaining men and the new batch of men that got sent in.

It seems that fate may have stepped in for Greg as he seems to be a good match for Katie.

He may have what it takes to win Katie’s final rose.

Viewers will have to wait until June 7 when the Bachelorette premieres to see their connection.

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus at ABC.

