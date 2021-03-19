Videos The Bachelor 90 Day Fiance Real Housewives Teen Mom Duggars Big Brother MAFS Sister Wives Below Deck Jersey Shore LPBW Selling Sunset Survivor The Challenge The Voice
News

The Bachelorette: Katie Thurston’s men revealed — two of Clare Crawley’s castoffs may appear


Katie Thurston films for After The Final Rose.
Meet the men dating Katie Thurston on The Bachelorette! Pic credi: ABC

The moment Bachelor Nation has been waiting for has arrived! The men Katie Thurston will be dating on The Bachelorette have been revealed.

Katie was announced as one of 2021’s Bachelorette leads along with Michelle Young during Matt James’ After The Final Rose.

Katie’s season will air in Spring while Michelle’s will air in Fall after Bachelor in Paradise.

The Bachelorette revealed its new cast of men for Katie’s season on Facebook.

monsterscriticsreality

414 535

📺 We love reality TV.
✨ Our new IG page for re-edited reality clips, memes, and all the piping hot tea.
⬇️ Link in Bio

Monsters and Critics Reality

monsterscriticsreality

I’ve said it from the start, and I’ll say it again - our girl Clara got paired with the wrong ...

View

Mar 19

6 1
Open
I’ve said it from the start, and I’ll say it again - our girl Clara got paired with the wrong brother. Seriously, how much better of a match would she be with Calculating Ryan’s cool older brother Chad? Agree? (📸: Lifetime) . . #MarriedAtFirstSight #mafs #mafsatlanta #mafs12 #mafs2021 #love #realitytv #atlanta #hotlanta #couplesgoals #lifetimenetwork #lifetime #chadoubre #claraandryan #ryanandclara #memes #pettymemes #mafsmemes #mafsatl

I’ve said it from the start, and I’ll say it again - our girl Clara got paired with the wrong brother. Seriously, how much better of a match would she be with Calculating Ryan’s cool older brother Chad? Agree?
(📸: Lifetime)
.
.
#MarriedAtFirstSight #mafs #mafsatlanta #mafs12 #mafs2021 #love #realitytv #atlanta #hotlanta #couplesgoals #lifetimenetwork #lifetime #chadoubre #claraandryan #ryanandclara #memes #pettymemes #mafsmemes #mafsatl ...

6 1

“We are giving you an early look at the men who may be on this season of The Bachelorette!” The Bachelorette Facebook account wrote. “Leave a [rose emoji] for who would get your first impression rose.”

Comments Box SVG iconsUsed for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

The post includes the men’s names, ages, hometowns and pictures– giving viewers plenty of eye candy to look forward to.

Meet Katie Thurston’s men

Katie, new hosts Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams and all of the Bachelorette contestants are currently quarantining in New Mexico preparing to film the upcoming season.

This means that this cast of men is the official batch that viewers will watch to try to win Katie’s heart.

The contestants range in age from 25 to 36. The cast is relatively diverse in comparison to prior seasons.

Based on the number of likes each photo has received, these are the early fan favorites.

First is 36-year-old Bao from Concord, New Hampshire with 4.3k likes.

Rivaling Bao is 26-year-old Brendan from Toronto, Canada also with 4.3k likes. Not to mention, Brendan is the only man from outside of the United States.

Next up is 26-year-old Aaron from Walnut, California with 3.4k likes. Many fans compared him to the suitor who won Clare’s heart, Dale Moss.

Then comes 26-year-old Dennis from Chicago, Illinois with 3.2k likes.

These four men appear to be who Bachelor Nation would give their first impression rose to. The real question is who will Katie pick?

Two of the men were supposed to be on The Bachelorette before

If two of the men look familiar, there’s a good recent for that. Greg and Karl were part of the first batch of men to be cast on Clare Crawley’s Bachelorette season. When they were cast, ABC didn’t know who the Bachelorette lead would be, so they weren’t necessarily picked with Clare in mind.

When the coronavirus pandemic caused production to be postponed, and producers used that as an opportunity to find a more suitable batch of men for Clare. Greg and Karl were some of the men who were axed– likely because of their age.

Clare was 39 years old when she starred on The Bachelorette. Greg is on the younger side, even for this batch at 27 years old. Karl still may have been young for Clare at 33 years old, or another conflict may have come up.

It may be fate for these two men that they made it onto the show for Katie’s season and have another chance at love!

Which contestant do you think will win over Katie’s heart?

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus at ABC.

Natalie Hunter
Latest posts by Natalie Hunter (see all)


If you like this story then follow us on Google News or Flipboard.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
RELATED POSTS
Tyler Cameron
Tyler Cameron shows us how he’s keeping busy with Hannah B gone
Clare Crawley
Clare Crawley cast updates: Here’s who may compete on The Bachelorette
Clare Crawley
Clare Crawley kept her dress from The Bachelor finale for all the right reasons
Becca Kufrin
Becca Kufrin may have moved into a new home after her rumored split with Garrett Yrigoyen
Clare Crawley and Dale Moss
Clare Crawley and Dale Moss invite fans into bed – and along for their house hunting date
Clare Crawley
Clare Crawley is struggling with Bachelorette criticism after Dale Moss obsessed episode
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x