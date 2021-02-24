The Bachelorette spoilers: Here’s where filming for 2021 season is going to happen

Where will the next season of The Bachelorette be filmed? Pic credit: ABC

Now that Matt James’ season of The Bachelor is winding down, viewers are wondering what’s in store for The Bachelorette.

Trustworthy Bachelor blogger Reality Steve has given fans the lowdown on where and when filming for the upcoming season of The Bachelorette will take place.

Warning: The next section of this article will contain spoilers for the upcoming season of The Bachelorette.

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

Where and when is The Bachelorette filming?

Reality Steve announced that The Bachelorette is set to film in New Mexico about 20 minutes outside of Albuquerque.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the show will be filmed at the Hyatt Regency Tamaya Resort & Spa.

“Next season of the ‘Bachelorette’ will begin filming in last half of March in New Mexico,” Reality Steve tweeted. “No host or ‘Bachelorette’ has been decided yet. Not 100% confirmed yet, but I’m hearing the location is the Hyatt Regency Tamaya Resort & Spa about 20 min outside of Albuquerque.”

This is a similar approach to the most recent season of The Bachelorette and The Bachelor which filmed at La Quinta Resort & Club near Palm Springs and Nemacolin Woodlands Resort in Pennsylvania, respectively.

This New Mexico-based resort is the closest location-wise to where the show used to film at the Bachelor Mansion in California.

The Hyatt Regency website boasts that its Tamaya location is a luxury resort.

The site description reads, “Experience a completely unique and authentic journey into the ancient lands of the Tamayame people at Hyatt Regency Tamaya Resort & Spa. Nestled on 550 acres of the Native American Santa Ana Pueblo between the Sandia Mountains and the Rio Grande River, Tamaya is steeped in over one thousand years of rich history and culture.”

As Reality Steve announced, filming will start at the end of March. This means that any of the women on Matt’s season are eligible to be The Bachelorette.

(SPOILER): Next season of the “Bachelorette” will begin filming in last half of March in New Mexico. No host or “Bachelorette” has been decided yet. Not 100% confirmed yet, but I’m hearing the location is the Hyatt Regency Tamaya Resort & Spa about 20 min outside of Albuquerque pic.twitter.com/dxUKCs1jo5 — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) February 24, 2021

Who will be the next Bachelorette?

Reality Steve initially projected fan-favorite Katie Thurston to be The Bachelorette. However, those plans have apparently changed since Chris Harrison stepped down after his controversial Extra interview with Rachel Lindsay.

Odds are, the producers are working to diversify the show following the controversy and a woman of color will likely be selected as The Bachelorette.

This leaves several frontrunners from Matt’s season of The Bachelor including Michelle Young, Bri Springs, and Serena Pitt.

Additionally, Abigail Heringer could be another pick as she has a hearing impairment after growing up deaf and represents the differently-abled community– a segment rarely featured on the franchise.

The only Black women who have been The Bachelorette throughout the franchise’s history are Rachel Lindsay and Tayshia Adams. This diversity upheaval at The Bachelor has been a long time coming and much needed.

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus on ABC.