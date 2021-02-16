Lists Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers Stories
Videos 90 Day Fiance The Bachelor The Bachelorette Teen Mom Teen Mom 2 Big Brother Married at First Sight Sister Wives Below Deck RHOC RHOBH RHONY Love Island
News

Rachel Lindsay’s husband speaks out after her interview with Chris Harrison


Bryan Abasolo
Bryan Abasolo says he’s disappointed in Chris Harrison over his interview with Rachel. Pic credit: ABC

It’s no secret that Rachel Lindsay’s interview with Chris Harrison is the hot topic in Bachelor Nation these days.

Chris seemingly defended Rachael Kirkconnell after photos surfaced of her being at a plantation-themed party.

The photos were from 2018.

While Rachel has been vocal about her stance, Bachelor Nation slowly started coming out in support of Rachel.

monsterscriticsreality

150 120

📺 We love reality TV.
✨ Our new IG page for re-edited reality clips, memes, and all the piping hot tea.
⬇️ Link in Bio

Monsters and Critics Reality

monsterscriticsreality

#Bachelor star Rachael Kirkconnell issues a statement after offensive photos and backlash from ...

View

Feb 12

58 2
Open
#Bachelor star Rachael Kirkconnell issues a statement after offensive photos and backlash from #BachelorNation. See her full statement at the link in the bio. 🗣 (📸Pic credit: ABC) . . . . #BachelorNation #BachelorMondays #ABC #bachelorparty #bachelorabc #thebachelor #abcthebachelor #bachelormonday #bachelorviewingparties #bachelormemes #bachelorspoilers #mattjames #rachaelkirkconnell

#Bachelor star Rachael Kirkconnell issues a statement after offensive photos and backlash from #BachelorNation. See her full statement at the link in the bio. 🗣
(📸Pic credit: ABC)
.
.
.
.
#BachelorNation #BachelorMondays #ABC #bachelorparty #bachelorabc #thebachelor #abcthebachelor #bachelormonday #bachelorviewingparties #bachelormemes #bachelorspoilers #mattjames #rachaelkirkconnell ...

58 2

monsterscriticsreality

Comments Box SVG iconsUsed for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

So why hasn’t #TheBachelor star Rachael Kirkconnell issued a statement about the questionable ...

View

Feb 11

1 0
Open
So why hasn’t #TheBachelor star Rachael Kirkconnell issued a statement about the questionable photos from her past? 🗣 See what her sister had to say and get caught up to speed on this latest #BachelorNation controversy at the link in the bio.⁠ (📸Pic credit: ABC)⁠ .⁠ .⁠ .⁠ .⁠ .⁠ #Bachelor #Bachelorette #TheBachelor #TheBachelorette #BachelorNation #BachelorMemes #BacheloretteMemes #MattJames #KatieThurston #RachaelLindsay #Bachelordrama #ChrisHarrison #RachaelKirkconnel #ABC #bachelorabc #bacheloretteabc #bachelorusa #bachelorinparadise #bachelormonday #bachelorettemonday #afterthefinalrose #entertainment #entertainmentnews #podcast #bachelornationpodcast #realitytv #tv #willyouacceptthisrose

So why hasn’t #TheBachelor star Rachael Kirkconnell issued a statement about the questionable photos from her past? 🗣 See what her sister had to say and get caught up to speed on this latest #BachelorNation controversy at the link in the bio.⁠
(📸Pic credit: ABC)⁠
.⁠
.⁠
.⁠
.⁠
.⁠
#Bachelor #Bachelorette #TheBachelor #TheBachelorette #BachelorNation #BachelorMemes #BacheloretteMemes #MattJames #KatieThurston #RachaelLindsay #Bachelordrama #ChrisHarrison #RachaelKirkconnel #ABC #bachelorabc #bacheloretteabc #bachelorusa #bachelorinparadise #bachelormonday #bachelorettemonday #afterthefinalrose #entertainment #entertainmentnews #podcast #bachelornationpodcast #realitytv #tv #willyouacceptthisrose ...

1 0

monsterscriticsreality

Chris Harrison is under fire 🔥 by #BachelorNation after his interview with #Bachelorette alum ...

View

Feb 11

1 0
Open
Chris Harrison is under fire 🔥 by #BachelorNation after his interview with #Bachelorette alum Rachael Lindsay and comments made concerning frontrunner Rachael Kirkconnel. 🗣 See what has fans all up in a fury and Chris's reaction at the link in the bio.⁠ 🥀 (📸Pic credit: ABC)⁠ .⁠ .⁠ .⁠ .⁠ .⁠ #Bachelor #Bachelorette #TheBachelor #TheBachelorette #BachelorNation #BachelorMemes #BacheloretteMemes #MattJames #KatieThurston #RachaelLindsay #Bachelordrama #ChrisHarrison #RachaelKirkconnel #ABC #bachelorabc #bacheloretteabc #bachelorusa #bachelorinparadise #bachelormonday #bachelorettemonday #afterthefinalrose #entertainment #entertainmentnews #podcast #bachelornationpodcast #realitytv #tv #willyouacceptthisrose

Chris Harrison is under fire 🔥 by #BachelorNation after his interview with #Bachelorette alum Rachael Lindsay and comments made concerning frontrunner Rachael Kirkconnel. 🗣 See what has fans all up in a fury and Chris's reaction at the link in the bio.⁠ 🥀
(📸Pic credit: ABC)⁠
.⁠
.⁠
.⁠
.⁠
.⁠
#Bachelor #Bachelorette #TheBachelor #TheBachelorette #BachelorNation #BachelorMemes #BacheloretteMemes #MattJames #KatieThurston #RachaelLindsay #Bachelordrama #ChrisHarrison #RachaelKirkconnel #ABC #bachelorabc #bacheloretteabc #bachelorusa #bachelorinparadise #bachelormonday #bachelorettemonday #afterthefinalrose #entertainment #entertainmentnews #podcast #bachelornationpodcast #realitytv #tv #willyouacceptthisrose ...

1 0

Now, her husband has something to share about the whole interview.

Rachel Lindsay’s husband Bryan calls out Chris Harrison

Rachel’s husband, Bryan Abasolo, spoke out about his wife’s interview with Chris Harrison on his podcast, Talking It Out.

In a chat with his co-host Mike Johnson, Bryan Abasolo revealed he had lost respect for Chris after his interview with Rachel.

“Chris Harrison is someone that I respected highly and I’m not gonna lie, I definitely lost respect for him after watching that interview,” Bryan explained.

“I thought what he said was irresponsible, it was hurtful, and it was just flat-out unacceptable.”

Bryan also pointed out that the accusations against contestants who come and go are one thing, but the fact that Chris is the one thing that repeats every season makes his stance difficult. His words bear more weight.

“Now, we’re not talking about past contestants of the show, who pretty much come and go, right?” he continued. “We’re talking about the face of this franchise, 20 plus years of this man being on our television screens on a show that’s been needing a diversity makeover for years, I don’t think anybody’s going to deny that.”

Bryan also explained that the apology was weak and that his apology wasn’t anything new that hadn’t been shared in public before. He also pointed out that Rachel should get more of Chris’ respect, as she is one of the only persons of color in the franchise, so Chris should be listening to her more. This was something Chris ultimately admitted in his apology.

Rachel Lindsay wants to leave the franchise behind

It didn’t take long for Bachelor Nation fans to speak out. Contestants supposedly reached out to Chris Harrison, asking him to apologize for his interview with Rachel.

Within days, the decision came down. Chris Harrison revealed last week that he’s taking a break from the franchise and said that he would not be back for the After The Final Rose segment.

However, his time away from the show could just include this episode. He said nothing about The Bachelorette, which is set to film in March of this year at an unknown location.

The interview also sealed the deal for Rachel. Rachel revealed that she wants to end her contract with ABC. Once the contract is up for renewal, she’s planning on walking away.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.

Mary Jane
Latest posts by Mary Jane (see all)


If you like this story then follow us on Google News or Flipboard.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x