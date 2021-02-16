Rachel Lindsay’s husband speaks out after her interview with Chris Harrison

Bryan Abasolo says he’s disappointed in Chris Harrison over his interview with Rachel. Pic credit: ABC

It’s no secret that Rachel Lindsay’s interview with Chris Harrison is the hot topic in Bachelor Nation these days.

Chris seemingly defended Rachael Kirkconnell after photos surfaced of her being at a plantation-themed party.

The photos were from 2018.

While Rachel has been vocal about her stance, Bachelor Nation slowly started coming out in support of Rachel.

Now, her husband has something to share about the whole interview.

Rachel Lindsay’s husband Bryan calls out Chris Harrison

Rachel’s husband, Bryan Abasolo, spoke out about his wife’s interview with Chris Harrison on his podcast, Talking It Out.

In a chat with his co-host Mike Johnson, Bryan Abasolo revealed he had lost respect for Chris after his interview with Rachel.

“Chris Harrison is someone that I respected highly and I’m not gonna lie, I definitely lost respect for him after watching that interview,” Bryan explained.

“I thought what he said was irresponsible, it was hurtful, and it was just flat-out unacceptable.”

Bryan also pointed out that the accusations against contestants who come and go are one thing, but the fact that Chris is the one thing that repeats every season makes his stance difficult. His words bear more weight.

“Now, we’re not talking about past contestants of the show, who pretty much come and go, right?” he continued. “We’re talking about the face of this franchise, 20 plus years of this man being on our television screens on a show that’s been needing a diversity makeover for years, I don’t think anybody’s going to deny that.”

Bryan also explained that the apology was weak and that his apology wasn’t anything new that hadn’t been shared in public before. He also pointed out that Rachel should get more of Chris’ respect, as she is one of the only persons of color in the franchise, so Chris should be listening to her more. This was something Chris ultimately admitted in his apology.

Rachel Lindsay wants to leave the franchise behind

It didn’t take long for Bachelor Nation fans to speak out. Contestants supposedly reached out to Chris Harrison, asking him to apologize for his interview with Rachel.

Within days, the decision came down. Chris Harrison revealed last week that he’s taking a break from the franchise and said that he would not be back for the After The Final Rose segment.

However, his time away from the show could just include this episode. He said nothing about The Bachelorette, which is set to film in March of this year at an unknown location.

The interview also sealed the deal for Rachel. Rachel revealed that she wants to end her contract with ABC. Once the contract is up for renewal, she’s planning on walking away.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.