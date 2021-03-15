The Bachelorette spoilers: When will Katie & Michelle’s seasons begin to film, who are the contestants?

Katie Thurston & Michelle Young are the next contestants on ABC’s The Bachelorette. Pic credit: Craig Sjodin

Spoilers for the upcoming season of The Bachelorette are already being leaked by blogger Reality Steve. He claimed that production for the latest season is quickly ramping up and contestants are already isolated and in quarantine. What else can fans look forward to in the coming months? Here is the scoop.

In a tweet posted March 14, Steve shared that Katie Thurston’s season begins filming next weekend.

Contestants, cast, and crew are quarantining at the Hyatt Regency Tamaya just outside of Albuquerque, New Mexico.

He claimed the Bachelorette Facebook page should formally be releasing the identities of the men that will be on Katie’s season sometime this week.

Steve said he did not know how many of the gentlemen listed below will end up making the final cut of competitors for Katie’s season.

Here are some of the contestants who will reportedly compete for the her heart.

Jeff Caravello, 31, Brooklyn , NY. Sales rep for Integra LifeSciences. Was a pole vaulter in college at Wagner College. pic.twitter.com/QYFPu1LV6g — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) March 14, 2021

Quartney Mixon, 26, McKinney, TX. Medical sales rep. Graduated Stephen F Austin University with a biology degree. Involved in fitness as well. Mother died when he was in college. pic.twitter.com/sUMACO0azs — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) March 14, 2021

Brendan Scanzano, 26, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Works at Scotiabank. Also part time model. Stole Jef Holm’s hair. pic.twitter.com/KSX33uLEnY — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) March 14, 2021

Hunter Montgomery, 33 or 34, Houston, TX. Divorced father of two. Former addict who’s been clean a while and now a big advocate. Tik Tok’er = (hmontgomery86) pic.twitter.com/XLrXHCyQ28 — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) March 14, 2021

Landon Goesling, 25, Dallas, TX. Former college basketball player at Appalachian St, St Edward’s, & Univ of Houston. Current HS basketball coach at Coppell HS in Coppell, TX. pic.twitter.com/9uzg42IeCn — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) March 15, 2021

Chris Harrison is temporarily out as the host of The Bachelorette

Chris Harrison will not host the upcoming two seasons of The Bachelorette.

Former Bachelorettes Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe will be there to navigate the new lead.

“We support Chris in the work that he is committed to doing. In his absence, former Bachelorette’s Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe will support the new Bachelorette through next season,” Warner Horizon and ABC Entertainment said in a statement posted to The Bachelorette’s Instagram page.

“As we continue the dialogue around achieving greater equity and inclusion within The Bachelor franchise, we are dedicated to improving the BIPOC representation of our crew, including among the executive producer ranks. These are important steps in effecting fundamental change so that our franchise is a celebration of love that is reflective of our world.”

Michelle Young’s season will air this fall

Michelle Young will be one of two stars of The Bachelorette. Pic credit: ABC/Craig Sjodin

A second season of the series has been rumored to star Michelle Young. While her suitors have not yet been teased, there is some information regarding her appearance as the female lead of the ABC series.

Reality Steve teased that Michelle, who works as an elementary school teacher, would begin filming her season in July after the semester is over. Michelle temporarily left her teaching position to film Matt’s season and was one of the final three women that made it to the last episodes alongside Rachael Kirkconnell and Bri Springs.

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus.