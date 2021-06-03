The Bachelorette spoilers: Reality Steve admits he got this wrong about Katie Thurston’s season

Reality Steve revealed that he was wrong about Katie Thurston’s top four men for The Bachelorette Pic credit: ABC

While Reality Steve has clearly had some insider access in order to obtain his spoilers, this doesn’t mean he’s always right. He now claims he made a major flub when it comes to predicting the top four men in Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette.

Reality Steve revealed that the contestant John Hersey isn’t one of her top four like he had initially predicted.

“I was wrong about John making final 4,” Reality Steve admitted in a recent blog post. “He didn’t. He didn’t even make Top 8. So all the people who emailed me telling me there’s a ton of people convinced Katie’s with John, sorry, but that’s not the case. He’s not in her Top 4, let alone her top 8.”

So now Bachelorette fans are one step closer to learning who Katie isn’t with.

However, Reality Steve maintains his initial prediction that Katie left The Bachelorette engaged.

Reality Steve’s initial top four prediction for Katie Thurston’s season

Reality Steve initially predicted who Katie’s top four men would be in May.

He listed John along with Blake Moynes and Greg Grippo and stated that he wasn’t sure who the fourth man was.

“Blake Moynes shows up rather early in the season, he of Clare/Tayshia’s season. Blake makes the final 4 along with Greg Grippo (the first impression rose recipient), and John Hersey. Those 3 I know. I’m not sure who the 4th guy is in the final 4 yet. I’ve heard names but nothing I’m confident about. Those three I am,” he spilled on his website.

Meanwhile, fan account bachdetective came up with the same list of men as Katie’s top four in April.

Now it seems that two of the top four men remain a mystery.

Who Katie Thurston may have ended up with

Now that fans know John is out of the running, Bachelor Nation is wondering which man Katie actually ended up with.

It’s possible that Katie ended up with Greg. She gave Greg her first impression rose and Bachelorettes have a history of ending up with their first rose recipient.

She may have also ended up with Blake. Blake initially appeared on Clare and Tayshia’s season of The Bachelorette and is now back for a second chance at love.

Blake risked a lot by showing up to The Bachelorette uninvited. He already has a reputation of being a rule breaker after he contacted Clare during quarantine, and fans know Katie likes to go against the grain.

However, now that there are two spots open in Katie’s final four, it could be anyone (but John.)

It could be the dude who met Katie while wearing a catsuit. It could be the guy who showed up in the big gift box. While it’s not likely the guy who showed up with a blowup sex doll, it’s technically not impossible.

Fans will have to watch Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette to find out.

The Bachelorette returns to ABC on Monday, June 7 at 8/7c.