The Bachelorette spoilers: Here are Katie Thurston’s final four guys

Are you ready, Bachelor Nation? The time to meet Katie Thurston’s men in person is just around the corner. However there are some people who just can’t wait for the drama to play out on The Bachelorette and are ready to find out who Katie has chosen as the final four men who will win her heart.

Spoiler King Reality Steve has teased just who Katie will pick just as fans fans were able to see the entire cast for the first time.

Katie’s journey on the dating series will be one that’s filled with heartache, drama and many laughs as the brunette beauty charges forward in her quest to find love.

The handsome group of potential suitors was initially revealed on Jimmy Kimmel Live in a hilarious bit where the host, some of his show’s crew and Jimmy’s wife and uber Bachelor Nation fan, Molly McNearny gathered together for a first look.

While some stood out for the group, others were quickly dismissed among many laughs and glasses of rose.

So who will make it to the final four? We have the scoop.

The men that capture Katie’s heart are…

Reality Steve revealed on his official website that the gentlemen that have sparked a real interest from Katie are the following.

“Blake Moynes shows up rather early in the season, he of Clare/Tayshia’s season. Blake makes the final 4 along with Greg Grippo (the first impression rose recipient), and John Hersey. Those 3 I know. I’m not sure who the 4th guy is in the final 4 yet. I’ve heard names but nothing I’m confident about. Those three I am,” he spilled.

Spoiler alert! Here’s what else to expect

Steve shared several other major spoilers for a Bachelorette season unlike any other.

He heard that cast member Thomas Jacobs is an early season “villain.” Thomas will be a guy that ruffles some feathers early in the season. He will receive an early rose, which will make him look like a favorite of the brunette beauty.

However, Thomas will wear out his welcome along with some of the other gentlemen and he will be eliminated in either episode three or four.

Steve claimed this season, the show will promote a sex-positive image. In the promo, one of the men tries to top Katie’s stunt of bringing a vibrator to her first meeting with Bachelor Matt James by meeting Katie with a blow-up doll. There will also be a group date this season, per Steve, where the men must show their “sex moves.”

The Bachelorette begins Monday, June 7 at 8/7c on ABC.