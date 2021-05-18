Jimmy Kimmel’s Bachelorette Crew gives fans a first look at Katie Thurston’s men

Jimmy Kimmel gave viewers an inside look at the contestants for Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette on his nighttime talk series. Pic credit: ABC

Jimmy Kimmel gathered his Bachelorette Crew to give fans a first look at Katie Thurston‘s men ahead of her season debut as the series lead. He met with members of his staff and wife Molly McNearny to take a deep dive into what fans can expect for the 17th installment of the ABC franchise.

The group sat together on a circular sofa as they looked at photographs of the contestants and shared their first impressions. After clinking wine glasses, the fun began.

“I feel like its Christmas Eve,” Jimmy quipped. “Are you ready to open the packages?”

The first man revealed was Aaron, 26, an insurance agent from San Diego, CA. “Hundreds of teeth, which is what’s most important,” the group agreed. Jimmy read that his biggest fears are rats and sabretooth tigers.

Brendan followed, a 26-year-old firefighter trainee from Toronto, Ontario Canada. The group agreed that after looking at his skin that “his nighttime ritual takes too long.”

Christian, 27, is a real-estate agent from Boston, Massachusetts. “He loves parades,” Jimmy read and in unison, the group yelled, “No!”

The Bachelorette fun continued

Connor B., 29, a math teacher from Nashville, TN was next. Everyone agreed he had the best face of the bunch thus far until Jimmy read that in his bio, Connor said he could eat cereal faster than anyone.

Molly, who has a stellar history of picking the contestants who make it to the top of the season, said that Connor would make it to the top two.

Next was Gabriel, 35, an entrepreneur from Charlotte, NC. “That’s French for unemployed,” Jimmy joked.

Garrett, 29, a software marketing manager from Salinas, CA is not a fan of “tangy foods.” Molly said she liked him in spite of his strange aversion.

“It’s time for a dose of denim,” said Jimmy as he introduced Jeff, 31, a skin salesman from Jersey City, NJ. His job is to sell artificial skin for medical procedures which made the group cringe.

Jimmy and crew continued their journey into the new season

Also featured were Justin, 26, an investment sales consultant from Baltimore, MD; Karl, 34, a motivational speaker from Miami, FL; Landon, 25, a basketball coach from Dallas, TX; Marcus, 31, a real estate broker from Portland, OR; Marty, 26, a dancer from Reno, NV; and Quartney, 27, a nutrition entrepreneur from Dallas, TX.

Rounding out the contestants are Tre, 26, a software engineer from Covington, GA; Andrew S., 26, a pro-football player from Vienna, Austria; Brandon, 27, an auto parts manager from Queens, NY; Cody, 28, a zipper sales manager from San Diego, CA; Conor C., 28 is a former baseball player from Costa Mesa, CA; Josh, 25, an IT Consultant from Miami, FL; Greg, 28, a marketing sales manager from Edison, NJ; and Hunter, 34, a software strategist from Houston, TX.

The Bachelorette debuts Season 17 on June 7, 8/7c on ABC.