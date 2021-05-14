The Bachelorette spoilers: Here’s what Reality Steve knows about Katie Thurston’s season

Reality Steve spilled lots of juicy details regarding Katie Thurston’s upcoming season of The Bachelorette. Pic credit: ABC

Reality Steve has put in his predictions for Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette, and as usual, there are plenty of surprises for viewers as the episodes unfold.

During a recent podcast, Steve shared that this season will be the most sex-positive of the franchise thus far.

He spoke of the tagline that has been attached to Katie’s journey, called “See what the buzz is all about,” in reference her presenting her vibrator upon introducing herself to Matt James during Season 25 of The Bachelor.

In the promo, Cody, one of the contestants, presents a blow up doll to Katie upon their first meeting.

Steve also reported that there will be a group date where the male contestants have to show their “sex moves.”

He wrote, “There will be plenty of talk and dates that are sexual in nature. The sex thing is played up more so than normal this season from what I’m being told.”

There will be some tension between the contestants

Contestants Aaron Clancy and Cody Menk both hail from the same area in California. While Steve was unsure if they knew each other personally, they both knew of the other. He spilled that Aaron will tell Katie that Cody is a party guy and will not really be there for her. Cody will find out and confront Aaron. Cody will end up being eliminated and Aaron will be sent home at a later date.

Blake Moynes, a former contestant from Clare Crawley/Tayshia Adams’ season, will be added to the mix of suitors. Steve said he will make the final four contestants alongside the first impression rose recipient Greg Grippo and John Hersey. He claimed he was unsure about who was the fourth man that made the finalists.

There’s one heartbreaking moment followed by a life-changing decision

Katie will make a connection with Michael Allio, who is a widower with a young son. Michael will last for most of the season but ultimately a decision will be made where he exits the show. Steve was unsure if the circumstances surrounding his departure were his own decision or Katie’s, but Michael will make it to the episodes prior to the hometowns.

The biggest scoop of all is that Katie will get engaged.

Steve wrote, “Katie definitely got engaged at the end of this. And unless she breaks up before the finale, which I guess anything can happen, but she’s happy and engaged as we speak, so I’d expect that to last.”

The Bachelorette will debut its latest season beginning Monday, June 7 at 8/7c on ABC.